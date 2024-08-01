When Did The Pontiac GTO Become Just A Rebadged Holden Monaro

Though cars had existed for decades prior, it wasn't until the 1960s and '70s that the idea of them being powerful, fast, and tough all in one package became popular. In and around this era, the likes of Chevrolet, Plymouth, and Ford got in on the action, coming out with what became known as "muscle cars" all their own. Alongside these notable manufacturers was Pontiac, which brought one of the most influential muscle cars of all time to the table: the Pontiac GTO, also known by its nickname, "The Judge."

The GTO stuck around the car scene from 1963 to 1974 before disappearing from show room floors. Decades later in 2004, the car made a miraculous return, but it was quite different. It took on a more contemporary look, smoothing out its angular elements and shrinking in size a bit — distancing itself from the coolest looking Pontiac models ever made.

This is due to the fact that this wasn't necessarily a GTO at all. Rather, from 2004 to 2006, the final run of GTOs were nothing more than rebadged Holden Monaros: two-door coupés created by General Motors' Australian subsidiary, Holden, which returned in 2001 after being discontinued in 1977. With this in mind, one has to ask, how did the latest run of GTOs became some of the cars you probably didn't realize were rebadged models?