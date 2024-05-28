Every Generation Pontiac Trans Am, Ranked Worst To Best

It was the middle of the 1960s, and American car manufacturing was on the cusp of what would be one of its greatest eras. Gasoline was cheap, meaningful emission regulation was years away, and the biggest engine crammed into the lightest car was the most direct route to performance.

Pontiac helped kickstart the era with the GTO, but General Manager John Delorean wanted something more along the lines of a sports car. Despite Delorean's support of the Corvette-like Banshee prototype, GM decided it wanted an F-body competitor to Chevrolet's Camaro. Delorean made the most of the opportunity by putting his engineering department on developing the Firebird. But not just any Camaro clone would do. Delorean wanted a car that would beat the Z/28 at its own game.

The result was the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am package. Named after the Trans American racing series as a nod to its performance-oriented mission, the Trans Am spanned four decades as Pontiac's premier performance vehicle. In production between 1969 and 2002, the Trans Am's career far outlasted the muscle car glory days.

Which of the four generations of Trans Am is the best, though? In our guide to every generation of Pontiac Trans Am ranked worst to first, we examine each generation based on cost, performance, availability, rarity, and accessibility to determine which is worth your attention.