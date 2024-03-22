What Makes A Pontiac Trans Am A 'Bandit Edition'?
For fans of movie car chases, vehicle stunts, and likable anti-heroes just barely eluding the long arm of the law, you can't get much better than "Smokey and the Bandit." It wasn't just stars like Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason, and Sally Field that made the film iconic; it was also the car. Technically, the movie uses a 1976 Pontiac Trans Am with an updated front fascia from the yet unreleased 1977 model. The movie was a hit with audiences and a sales boom for Pontiac. Even popular today, a 1977 Trans Am in perfect condition can fetch upwards of over $500,000, according to Conceptcarz.
Several models of Pontiac Trans Am were made, such as the base Firebird, Esprit, Formula, and Trans Am, which included both a non-special edition and two variations of the special edition. The car used in "Smokey and the Bandit" is unmistakable as a special edition Trans Am. So, what features did this particular vehicle come with, and how do collectors transform their Pontiac into a "Bandit Edition"? Several facts about the iconic Pontiac Trans Am from "Smokey and the Bandit" may surprise movie fans.
Exterior: Bandit Edition details
First off, there is no official "Bandit Edition" made by Pontiac; instead it's a name bestowed to a classic Trans Am that match's the car in the "Smokey and the Bandit" film. All the original cars used in the movie were destroyed through punishing stunts and the rigors of high-speed chase scenes. However, many fans have created tributes that exhibit similar characteristics as those seen on screen in the late '70s. There are some specific details a "Bandit Edition" car must have in order to match the look.
First, the black paint with gold accents is a must. The Pontiac "Snowflake" wheels with silver and gold accents, along with the Firebird Screaming Chicken Decal across the hood, are required. The car from the film had a hood scoop, side scoops, Trans Am lettering, T-tops, and a rear spoiler. Gold stripes line much of the car, such as the front and rear lights, and a gold or red Pontiac emblem resides on the front. A "Bandit Edition" doesn't have to be a 1977 model, but it needs to look as close to the original as possible.
Engine and Interior
With both the engine and interior details, some of the tribute "Bandit Edition" cars differ from the original seen on the big screen. In terms of performance, the late '70s Trans-Ams weren't exactly powerhouses. The "Smokey and the Bandit" version used a large 6.6-liter V8 but was only able to manage a meager 200 horsepower. The emission requirements of the time had clamped down on engine output, and automakers hadn't yet figured out how to make more efficient power. So, some have taken to making a few upgrades, like an 840 horsepower Supercharged engine that could have eviscerated the original in a head-to-head matchup.
The inside of a "Bandit Edition" can also vary depending on whether the goal is upgrading or staying faithful to the film. Some collectors will install a CB radio in the dash, just like Burt Reynolds used in the movie to get assistance from truckers helping him thwart the police. At the same time, other tribute cars include more modern features like upgraded audio, a protective roll bar, and more.