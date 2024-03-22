What Makes A Pontiac Trans Am A 'Bandit Edition'?

For fans of movie car chases, vehicle stunts, and likable anti-heroes just barely eluding the long arm of the law, you can't get much better than "Smokey and the Bandit." It wasn't just stars like Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason, and Sally Field that made the film iconic; it was also the car. Technically, the movie uses a 1976 Pontiac Trans Am with an updated front fascia from the yet unreleased 1977 model. The movie was a hit with audiences and a sales boom for Pontiac. Even popular today, a 1977 Trans Am in perfect condition can fetch upwards of over $500,000, according to Conceptcarz.

Several models of Pontiac Trans Am were made, such as the base Firebird, Esprit, Formula, and Trans Am, which included both a non-special edition and two variations of the special edition. The car used in "Smokey and the Bandit" is unmistakable as a special edition Trans Am. So, what features did this particular vehicle come with, and how do collectors transform their Pontiac into a "Bandit Edition"? Several facts about the iconic Pontiac Trans Am from "Smokey and the Bandit" may surprise movie fans.