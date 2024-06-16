What's So Unique About The Holden HSV Maloo And How Many Were Made?

Cars have been a societal staple for well over a century, with them now being essential for most individuals. Thus, numerous automakers have cropped up, from Ford to Subaru to Audi, hoping to provide drivers with their ideal vehicle while reaping the financial benefits of such a venture. While many have found great success, others have struggled to maintain a place in the marketplace. Maker of several of the coolest Australian muscle cars ever built, Holden, is one such name, having gone defunct in 2020 after almost 200 years in existence. Despite its demise, though, some of its vehicles maintain a place in the history books.

One of Holden's branches, the Clayton, Victoria-based Holden Special Vehicles, specialized in performance cars. Founded in 1987, it only took a few years for HSV to produce one of its most impressive and talked-about models of all time: the Holden HSV Maloo. Sleek, fast, and powerful, these vehicles aren't easy to come by, with production numbers based on the version in question ranging from a few hundred to somewhere in the single digits. These utility vehicles were produced from 1992 to 2017, with such variants as the Maloo R8, Malo GTS, Maloo GTSRW1, and more coming to fruition in that time.

So, what exactly makes this ute so special?