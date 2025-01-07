Who Owns Chevrolet And How Long Has It Been Around?

In the annals of the American automobile history, there are few names quite as revered as that of Chevrolet. There's good reason for that, as the automaker has produced as solid a stream of cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles as any Stateside manufacturer. There have even been a few legitimate automotive icons in the company's lineup, with names like Impala, Corvette, Silverado, and Suburban fronting the pack of Chevrolet's most successful models.

Given the Chevrolet Silverado's 2023 ranking as the second best-selling vehicle in America, and the continued loyalty bestowed upon the Chevy brand by consumers, there's little reason to think its standing will fade anytime in the foreseeable future. But even as vehicles bearing the iconic Chevy bowtie logo continue to rate among the best-loved American-made automobiles, there's one fact about the manufacturer that even brand enthusiasts may not realize, which is that Chevrolet is not a standalone company. In fact, for most of Chevrolet's history, the company has been owned by General Motors, which also owns several other car brands, and over the years has been home to dozens of others.