The Mysterious History Behind The Chevrolet Logo

Unless you're a real grease monkey or a die-hard fan of Chevrolet cars, you may not know that the now-famous logo for the American car brand is actually referred to as a "bowtie." Others call it a cross. Whatever the shape, how the automaker adopted this particular symbol still remains a mystery worthy of a Sherlock Holmes novel.

There are a handful of prevailing theories, each with its own reputable source to back them up. But let's start with what is known. The emblem — that may or may not be a bowtie — was first introduced by Chevy's co-founder, William Crapo Durant, in late 1913, when the company unveiled the 1914 models of the Chevrolet H-2 Royal Mail and the H-4 Baby Grand.

But the backstory of Durant getting the Chevrolet company rolling is replete with intrigue. In the early days of the American car industry, approximately forty-five companies were vying for customer business. It was a tricky industry, and most automakers only sold a handful of cars annually. Many were unscrupulous and operated under the "manufacturing gambling" business model where they would take a down payment and then summarily close up shop without ever building the vehicle.

Industrialist Benjamin Briscoe wanted to change the industry's direction and instead build consumer confidence (via History). His plan involved putting the smaller and weaker companies out of business while incorporating the more prominent and dependable ones under one roof. Durant liked this idea and launched General Motors in 1908. A few years later, financial troubles forcred the board of GM to give Durant the boot, and bankers took over the company. Undeterred, Durant got right back into the driver's seat, and, with the help of former race car driver Louis Chevrolet, went on to found the Chevrolet Motor Company in 1911.