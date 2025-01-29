Why Did Mitsubishi Discontinue Sports Cars?

One of the most important factors behind Mitsubishi's decision to discontinue sports cars was a change in buyer preferences. The first notable shift was in 2004 when sedans and wagons — which accounted for more than half of U.S. vehicles made from 1975 through 2000 — saw a drop in production of more than 50%. This decline was driven by the growing popularity of larger vehicles. By 2017, SUVs, trucks, and minivans dominated the market and accounted for over half of new vehicle production. This trend was particularly strong in North America and Asia, where these utilitarian vehicles suited a wide range of lifestyles and needs.

As demand for sedans and sports cars dwindled, Mitsubishi's once-iconic models like the Lancer and the Eclipse found themselves catering to an increasingly niche audience. While these sports cars had a passionate fanbase, they failed to compete in a market that prioritized practicality. Attempting to cater to this shrinking sports car segment while pursuing other areas and categories would have stretched the company's resources thin.

Interestingly, Mitsubishi's rivals like Toyota and Honda managed to stay in the sports car game with models like the GR Supra and Civic Type R. However, these brands survived because they already had large production capacities. This made it easier for them to sustain their sports car lines alongside high-volume models. For Mitsubishi, shifting to SUVs allowed the company to exploit that more profitable segment.

