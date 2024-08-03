Why Did Mitsubishi Discontinue The Legendary Lancer Evolution?
Since its founding back in 1970, Mitsubishi has churned out several noteworthy vehicles — including a criminally underrated SUV, the Mitsubishi Montero — at a range of price points. Not to mention, Mitsubishi is home to some incredibly reliable engines to ensure its four-wheeled offerings withstand the test of time.
Speaking of time, sadly, one of the manufacturer's most well-known cars has slipped further and further into the past. The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, a celebrated rally car based on the Mitsubishi Lancer (discontinued in 2017) that was introduced in 1992, concluded its run on the automotive scene in 2016. Why did the company decide to end this popular sports car after 20 years?
Thankfully, Mitsubishi enthusiasts aren't left to scratch their heads and wonder why the Evo disappeared in 2016, and many already know why. Mitsubishi has come out and explained why the sedan was discontinued, writing on its website, "As efficiency and versatility became increasingly important to consumers, Mitsubishi decided to focus their efforts on crossover vehicles or hybrid cars in order to meet customer demand."
Thus, the end of the Evo came as a result of changing corporate priorities, with more environmentally-conscious vehicles taking precedent. Unfortunately, for those hoping to see the Lancer or Lance Evolution return, it wouldn't be wise to hold your breath.
Mitsubishi has no plans to bring the Lancer Evolution back
At the end of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution's lifespan, it seemed apparent that the car was on its way out. The tenth and final generation of the vehicle was dubbed the Evolution X, and remained on the market from 2007 to 2016 when the overall line came to an end. That's almost a full decade-long run, which is significantly longer than the tenures of the models that came before it.
Though the vehicle's lineage has ended in most regions, the Lancer name has remained in existence with the Lancer EX sport sedan. Much like how Mitsubishi's pickup truck isn't sold in the United States, the EX is region locked. It's only available in China and Taiwan. However, could the Lancer Evolution make a worldwide return in the future?
Due to the popularity of both the Lancer and Lancer Evolution, folks online have made it clear that they'd like to see it return in the future. Sadly, as the tenth anniversary of the latter's discontinuation draws nearer, Mitsubishi has made it abundantly clear that no revival plans are on the table, nor are they likely to come to fruition. Per the aforementioned Mitsubishi website, "There are no plans to bring back the Lancer or Lancer Evolution. Mitsubishi remains focused on crossover and hybrid car segments." The answer to the question of a comeback doesn't get more definitive than that.
Time will tell if Mitsubishi ever changes its mind on bringing back the Lancer and Lancer Evolution — but until that day comes, at least fans can look back fondly on those that were released and continue to sing their praises for their look, speed, and dependability.