Why Did Mitsubishi Discontinue The Legendary Lancer Evolution?

Since its founding back in 1970, Mitsubishi has churned out several noteworthy vehicles — including a criminally underrated SUV, the Mitsubishi Montero — at a range of price points. Not to mention, Mitsubishi is home to some incredibly reliable engines to ensure its four-wheeled offerings withstand the test of time.

Speaking of time, sadly, one of the manufacturer's most well-known cars has slipped further and further into the past. The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, a celebrated rally car based on the Mitsubishi Lancer (discontinued in 2017) that was introduced in 1992, concluded its run on the automotive scene in 2016. Why did the company decide to end this popular sports car after 20 years?

Thankfully, Mitsubishi enthusiasts aren't left to scratch their heads and wonder why the Evo disappeared in 2016, and many already know why. Mitsubishi has come out and explained why the sedan was discontinued, writing on its website, "As efficiency and versatility became increasingly important to consumers, Mitsubishi decided to focus their efforts on crossover vehicles or hybrid cars in order to meet customer demand."

Thus, the end of the Evo came as a result of changing corporate priorities, with more environmentally-conscious vehicles taking precedent. Unfortunately, for those hoping to see the Lancer or Lance Evolution return, it wouldn't be wise to hold your breath.