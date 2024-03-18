Here's Why Mitsubishi Doesn't Sell Its Pickup Truck In The USA

The once-almighty Mitsubishi brand has grown irrelevant in North America after flirting with success from the late 90s to the early 2000s. What followed was corporate mismanagement and fuel economy cheating scandals that may have forever changed buyer's perception of Mitsubishi cars.

But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Mitsubishi intends to reenter the U.S. market by aiming for one of the fastest-growing segments in the automotive industry. In a 2023 interview with The Drive, Mitsubishi North America's Director for Product Planning, Cason Grover, revealed that the automaker has intentions of selling a pickup truck to compete with stalwarts like the Ford Maverick, Honda Ridgeline, and Chevy Colorado.

If it does, Mitsubishi's weapon of choice would be none other than its iconic Triton pickup truck. Now in its sixth generation, the all-new Triton debuted in Bangkok, Thailand, in mid-2023 and will go on sale in Japan in 2024, marking the first time in 12 years that Mitsubishi will sell the Triton in its Japanese home market.