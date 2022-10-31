The Mitsubishi FTO Is A Classic JDM Sports Car You Can Actually Afford

The Mitsubishi brand is now content with selling ordinary, yet fuel-efficient compact cars like the Mirage and stylish crossover SUVs like the Outlander, but it wasn't always this way. In the 1970s, Mitsubishi introduced the Galant Coupe FTO — a two-door fastback coupe based on the first-gen Galant saloon. It was the first Mitsubishi production car to wear the FTO (Fresco Turismo Omologato) badge and entered production from 1971 to 1975.

However, the more famous Mitsubishi vehicle to carry the FTO brand is the FTO sports car produced from 1994 to 2000. It was among the rare JDM classics that kids in the mid-1990s went gaga over in the original "Gran Turismo" game on the PlayStation 1. It also played a starring role as Jackie Chan's weapon of choice in the epic 1995 racing movie "Thunderbolt." In that movie, the baddie drove a Nissan R32 GT-R, but the humble Mitsubishi stood up quite nicely against Godzilla in an all-or-nothing car chase.