4 Cheap Cosmetic Upgrades You Can Make To Your Car
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Chances are that when you picked your car, you liked how it looked. Then, a couple of years down the line, you start to get bored with the same regular look of your car and feel like giving it a more personal touch to publicly claim the it as yours. Little customizations really reignite the love for your car that you had when you first took the wheel, making driving a fun experience once again.
There are a great many cheap cosmetic upgrades you can make to your car to give it a refreshing touch-up and remove the element of monotony. Get a renewed look without it costing a fortune using car stickers and decals, a colorful lighting system, and unique car seats. While there are gadgets that can make your old car feel new, those might be hard on the wallet. So, instead of getting a major rework done, add tiny blends of customization here and there to enhance the distinctiveness of the car.
Vinyl wrapping
Tired of seeing your car in the same old color? Well, you can shake things up a bit without a proper repainting process. Vinyl wrapping is a creative and easy way to dress your car in different colors, shades, and patterns to get a more personalized look. You can transform the front and sides of the vehicle or the entire car — it's totally your choice. Doing so can also protect your car's body against nasty scratches that look absolutely bad.
There are tons of shades to choose from, and you can achieve textures like matte, gloss, metallic, and crushed stone on your car with the respective vinyl wraps. Consider the VViViD XPO Vinyl on Amazon ($11.68) that brings a realistic carbon fiber look to your vehicle and can be used on the car's exterior and interior. If you want to take things to the fancier side, the VViViD+ Gloss Metallic Vinyl Wrap ($11.98) features brilliant metallic shades of deep purple and vibrant blue, with a beautiful color transition between the two that will put a spotlight on your car.
Vinyl strip tapes are an option, too. These are strips that you can paste on any area of the car, be it the front, back, or even the roof, and in any pattern, to achieve a sporty look. Undoubtedly, vehicle wraps are one of the easiest ways to upgrade your old car with minimal spending.
Interior lighting
Dark and gloomy vibes inside the car will turn even the most exciting journey into a boring one. What can you do? Install an RGB lighting system in the car that will turn up the mood in an instant. Gear up to experience fascinating glows in the shades of red, blue, and green — paired with your favorite music, you wouldn't even want the journey to end. It will also make for an exciting background for your photos that you'll be sure to recognize, reminiscing about them years later. If your car has a sporty vibe like that of a Porsche 911, adding these lights will take it to the next level.
Where do you get cheap RGB interior lights, though? Why, Amazon has a bunch of these. For example, the 72 LED USB Strip, priced at $38.99, has a variety of colors and scene modes you can experience while driving. A very interesting feature is that these lights can sync to the beat and rhythm of the music playing on your smartphone and adjust the lighting effects accordingly.
Looking for something soothing? Why not go with a starlight effect for your car roof that will bring a very calm vibe in your car to leave you awestruck after every drive. The USB Star Night Light ($12.99) will project a starry sky onto your car's roof, creating a lovely atmosphere throughout the journey.
Car stickers and decals
Stickers are a testament to an individual's personality and style, that much is true. The type of sticker someone chooses to put on their belongings tells a lot about a person. For instance, if you are part of a certain fandom, you will opt for those stickers, but if you are more on the sporty and chic side of the internet, you will be attracted to designs that reflect that particular taste.
Hence, car stickers are a great way to make your vehicle stand out from the boring crowd and scream to other drivers that the owner of this car belongs to the cooler side of their generation. For an edgier look, you could go for the Decals by Haley's Skull Sticker, consisting of one large skull with a fluorescent effect and extra surprise stickers to keep the customers happy. There are options to take things to a more delicate side, like the 12-Sheet Daisies Stickers, or humorous alternatives like the Hot Girls Hit Curbs one, among others. Paste them on any part of the car to make it more your own.
Who doesn't love custom products? You can get Customized Vinyl Decals on Amazon for the low cost of $5.99. All you have to do is upload the picture of the selected design and decide the approximate measurements, which will vary based on your car. The decal is weather-resistant, and the best part is that you can even request a replacement in case of an accidental mishap with the design when applying it to the car's body.
Dashboard skins and steering wheel cover
Dashboard skins are a cool way to add an aesthetic touch to your car's interior. Most cars have a grayish or blackish dashboard shade, which may seem dull and boring to those who love a bit of uniqueness in their car. Adding a colorful cover can take things to the fancier side while protecting the dashboard against heat-related damage. Steering wheel covers are also up for grabs on Amazon in an array of appealing designs and make for another cheap decoration to the car's interior.
The Wood Grain Cover ($21.99) will make for a classy interior, while the Bling Diamond Cover ($15.98) comes with hundreds of shiny rhinestones to give the vehicle an eye-catching effect — even from the outside. And don't worry: Both covers are made of microfiber leather, have anti-slip properties, and according to the manufacturer, are gentle on the hands despite their designs.
Steering wheel apart, you can a hint of a personal touch to the handbrake and gearshift with extraordinary covers. The 2-piece Crystal Diamond Covers ($11.97) on Amazon will take care of both of them. If you want to go for more vibrant accessories, the Korean Pink Covers ($9.97), made of fluffy material, will make for an excellent pick. Make these little modifications, and you will notice a significant difference in the vibe of your car — a more premium or personalized sort of feel, perhaps.