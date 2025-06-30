4 Cheap Cosmetic Upgrades You Can Make To Your Car

Tired of seeing your car in the same old color? Well, you can shake things up a bit without a proper repainting process. Vinyl wrapping is a creative and easy way to dress your car in different colors, shades, and patterns to get a more personalized look. You can transform the front and sides of the vehicle or the entire car — it's totally your choice. Doing so can also protect your car's body against nasty scratches that look absolutely bad.

There are tons of shades to choose from, and you can achieve textures like matte, gloss, metallic, and crushed stone on your car with the respective vinyl wraps. Consider the VViViD XPO Vinyl on Amazon ($11.68) that brings a realistic carbon fiber look to your vehicle and can be used on the car's exterior and interior. If you want to take things to the fancier side, the VViViD+ Gloss Metallic Vinyl Wrap ($11.98) features brilliant metallic shades of deep purple and vibrant blue, with a beautiful color transition between the two that will put a spotlight on your car.

Vinyl strip tapes are an option, too. These are strips that you can paste on any area of the car, be it the front, back, or even the roof, and in any pattern, to achieve a sporty look. Undoubtedly, vehicle wraps are one of the easiest ways to upgrade your old car with minimal spending.