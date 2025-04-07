Do Car Dashboard Covers Reduce Heat? Here's What Drivers Say

As the mercury rises heading into summer, so do the temperatures in our cars. Temperatures can get so high that even touching the steering wheel after your vehicle has been sitting out in the sun can be painful, making it hard to drive. The same goes for leather and vinyl seats, which can get hot enough to burn bare skin. These aren't the only parts of your car's interior that feels the fallout from hot weather; your dashboard does too. According to a study by Arizona State University and the University of California at San Diego School of Medicine, dashboards heated up to an average of 157°F after cars were parked in the sun for an hour during a simulated shopping trip. Vehicles parked in the shade fared slightly better, with dashboards reaching an average temperature of 118°F after an hour.

Advertisement

With that kind of heat turning your car into an oven, it's no surprise that those of us who live in hot climates look for cheap ways to keep our cars cool in the summer, including covering up our dashboards. While there's little scientific evidence that points to dashboard covers significantly reducing the heat in a car, many drivers swear by them. These covers can help keep your dashboard from cracking or fading by blocking the sun's harsh rays. For many, that alone makes them worth the investment. When it comes down to it, drivers are split on whether dashboard covers are effective at reducing heat in a car. However, most give them a thumbs up for protecting their dashboards from exposure to sunlight.

Advertisement