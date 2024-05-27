5 Cheap Ways To Keep Your Car Cool This Summer

Most of us are familiar with the oppressive feeling of getting into a hot car in the summer. According to testing conducted at the State Farm Vehicle Research Facility, the recorded air temperatures inside cars can exceed 145 degrees Fahrenheit, with surface temperatures exposed to direct sunlight surpassing 195 degrees Fahrenheit. Where you live will determine just how bad it can get. In some parts of the country, you can't touch the steering wheel without burning your hands. You may think shorts and sundresses are a great way to stay cool until you get into your hot car and are unable to let your legs touch the seats because they're just too hot.

At times like these, you want to blast the A/C and forget about the heat. If you've recently recharged your car's A/C, you should be good to go. However, you'll still have to wait several minutes for it to cool your car down, and until then, you'll be sitting in what feels like an inferno. That's why many people search for hacks to keep their car cool while it's sitting out in the burning sun. After all, the cooler your car is when you get in it, the less time you have to wait for the A/C to kick in to cool it down, which means a lot less suffering for you and a much more pleasant drive.