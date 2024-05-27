5 Cheap Ways To Keep Your Car Cool This Summer
Most of us are familiar with the oppressive feeling of getting into a hot car in the summer. According to testing conducted at the State Farm Vehicle Research Facility, the recorded air temperatures inside cars can exceed 145 degrees Fahrenheit, with surface temperatures exposed to direct sunlight surpassing 195 degrees Fahrenheit. Where you live will determine just how bad it can get. In some parts of the country, you can't touch the steering wheel without burning your hands. You may think shorts and sundresses are a great way to stay cool until you get into your hot car and are unable to let your legs touch the seats because they're just too hot.
At times like these, you want to blast the A/C and forget about the heat. If you've recently recharged your car's A/C, you should be good to go. However, you'll still have to wait several minutes for it to cool your car down, and until then, you'll be sitting in what feels like an inferno. That's why many people search for hacks to keep their car cool while it's sitting out in the burning sun. After all, the cooler your car is when you get in it, the less time you have to wait for the A/C to kick in to cool it down, which means a lot less suffering for you and a much more pleasant drive.
Tint your windows
If you live in a state where temperatures soar in the summer months, you might want to consider tinting your car windows. When your windows aren't tinted, sunlight and UV rays enter your car unobstructed, and the surfaces inside your car absorb it. If your windows aren't cracked, that heat builds up and can't escape, resulting in the high interior temperatures cars experience in the summer.
Tinted windows are a relatively inexpensive way to lower the temperature of your car by a few degrees, and they can also slow the fading sunlight exposure can cause to its interior surfaces. Tinting works by decreasing the amount of solar radiation that can enter your car, which helps keep the interior temperature cooler. How much you spend on tinting your windows will depend on whether you do it yourself or hire a professional, but you usually won't have to pay more than a few hundred dollars, depending on the size of your car. Before you begin, you'll want to check the laws in your state and keep in mind that dark window tint is banned in almost every state.
Use a reflective sunshade
Using a reflective windshield sunshade is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to keep your car's cabin cool. You can find sunshades and other car accessories at Costco for a reasonable price, and they require no installation. Sunshades work by absorbing the sun's rays and UV radiation, reducing the heat build-up inside your car. They usually come in three styles: accordion, fold-up, and roll-up. When you're ready to use a sunshade, all you have to do is place it against your windshield with the reflective side facing out and lower your car's sun visors to hold it in place.
A sunshade can lower the interior temperature of your car between 8% and 25%. Your car's dashboard, seats, and other upholstery will be less likely to fade or crack when you use a sunshade because it protects these components from direct sunlight. An added benefit of using a sunshade is it reduces how hard your A/C has to work because it won't have to cool your car down as much.
Use seat covers
If your car has leather seats, investing in seat covers is almost a must if you hope to make it through the hottest months of the year without too much discomfort. There's no getting around it — when your car is hot, your car seats are going to be hot. You've likely experienced sweat running down your back and felt the burn of a hot car seat on your legs. Seat covers for your car can help make that heat more bearable by covering the leather with a breathable, cool material.
If you don't mind spending a few extra dollars, you could invest in cooling seat covers designed to dissipate heat and improve air circulation. Some of these seats use built-in fans, and others use cooling materials to regulate the temperature of your seats. Seat covers with built-in fans draw power from the car's electrical system, usually using a 12V plug. These fans provide a constant flow of air to cool down hot seats. Other seat covers use breathable mesh, gel, or memory foam, along with cooling gels or other cooling technology, to keep you cool on hot days.
Cover your steering wheel and dashboard
Just like the seats, your steering wheel can become uncomfortable to the touch when your car has been baking in the sun. Depending on where you live, the steering wheel may get so hot you can't touch it for more than a few seconds without risking serious burns, making it impossible to drive until your car has cooled down. While window tinting and a reflective sunshade will help lower your car's temperature, that may not be enough to keep your steering wheel cool. Steering wheel covers can cost anywhere from $10 to $100, depending on the material they're made from and the brand, with vinyl and polyester covers generally being the least expensive.
If you're not using a sunshade, you should consider protecting your dashboard with a cover. These covers reduce the amount of heat the dashboard absorbs, helping to keep your car's interior cooler and prevent the dashboard from becoming too hot to touch. Like sunshades, they'll also protect your dashboard from UV rays, which will help prevent cracking, fading, and warping over time. They're inexpensive and a good long-term investment for your car.
Free and Easy Tips
There are plenty of ways to keep your car cool this summer without spending a dime, starting with parking in the shade. Trees and buildings are the easiest ways to find shade and will help block direct sunlight, keeping your car from getting excessively hot. If you can't find a completely shaded area, even partial shade can make a noticeable difference. The problem with this tip is that many drivers will be using the same strategy, so you might find yourself competing for the little shade available in larger parking lots. If a parking garage is available, use it instead of parking in the sun.
Cracking your car's windows is another easy way to help keep your call cool in hot weather. This method creates a venting effect, where hot air escapes and cooler air enters. However, cracking your windows can also be a security risk, making it easier for thieves to break into your car. So, you should be aware of your surroundings and only crack them in areas you consider safe.
You should also try to park your car so the front of it faces away from the sun to help reduce direct sunlight on the dashboard and front seats. You can also cover hard surfaces like the dashboard and steering wheel with light-colored towels or cloths to keep them from absorbing too much heat. When you get back to your car, open all of the doors, including the truck, to let the heat escape quickly.