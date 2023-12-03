DIY Vs Professional: How Much Tinting Windows Costs

It is impossible to give a precise price point for both DIY and professional tinting because several factors go into it — the type of vehicle you own, the size of the windows, the percentage of the window tint, and the window tint brand are just a few of the elements. Additionally, if you are going to a professional, the pricing varies based on the shop's location. However, you can get general estimates to give you an idea of what to expect.

According to the window tint company Rayno, professionally tinted SUVs tend to be pricier than sedans and coupes because the windows are bigger. For a more affordable carbon tint, SUVs typically run somewhere between $250 and $750, while sedans will run around $250. Of course, the higher the quality of the tint, the more expensive it will be.

For DIY window tinting, there are a wide variety of brands and prices on the market; they can run anywhere from $0.81 to $1.50 or beyond per square foot, and that's just for the tint — you'll still need the application tools. You could buy a kit, though, which will come with the tools needed. For example, the HTVront window film kit is priced at $7.88 and includes the needed application tools, such as the razor blade and squeegee. Meanwhile, Gila's basic limo black DIY window tint (NRS44) is priced at $13.99 for a 6.5-foot roll. Some kits contain pre-cut tinted film, but they tend to cost more, such as the $59.99 product from Napoax.