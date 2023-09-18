How To Tint Your Car's Windows At Home

You will use each window as a template to size and cut a piece from the roll, moving around the outside of the vehicle. Determine which side of the tint has the adhesive backing, and work with that side facing you. Do not remove the backing at this stage.

Spray the outside of the window generously with soapy water so the tinted film will cling to it. Using the scissors, cut a square piece from the roll big enough to overlap 2–3 inches all the way around the window. Use the X-acto knife to trim along the lower and back edges of the glass, using the window seals as a guide. Slide the film back so the back edge overlaps the window by about 1/2 inch. With the knife, trim the front edge of the film as close as you can to the edge of the window.

Center the film on the window (there should be about 1/4 inch of a border at the front and back edges). Slide the film down until it is about one inch lower than the bottom of the glass – when you're done, this extra material will go into the door when the window is rolled down. Lower the window about a half inch. Wet the exposed glass and smooth the film out with the squeegee.

Trim the top of the film using the top edge of the window as a guide. Work your way around the vehicle until you have done this for all of the windows, then dry off the outside of the windows. You're now ready to move to the inside of the vehicle and apply the tint.