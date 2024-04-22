What To Know Before Recharging Your Car's A/C At Home
With the summer heat and the anticipated high temperatures approaching, it's unsurprising that keeping your car's air conditioner working properly is high on your to-do list. For people who spend a lot of time on the road, air conditioner quality can make or break how comfortable your everyday driving experience will be. Not to mention, managing temperature matters a lot more for children, the elderly, or pets because they can be more sensitive than the average person to extreme heat or cold.
If your car air conditioner isn't blowing cold anymore, there are a few possible reasons that you need to consider. Aside from problems with your engine or clogged condenser, it's possible that your car A/C is due for a recharge. After all, while refrigerants can last for quite some time, time can wear out the seals that keep them in place.
Thankfully, similar to changing your car's air filter, you can easily recharge your A/C from the comforts of your own garage. So, if you're keen on not being overcharged by your mechanic and already understand how your car air conditioner works, here are a few things about recharging your A/C that you should probably know before you get started.
Pick the right A/C charge kit
When it comes to recharging your A/C, there are a few key tools that you should have: protective equipment and a car A/C charge kit. In terms of safety equipment, you should definitely have at least a pair of gloves and protective glasses. Next, if you're in the process of buying your A/C charge kit, make sure to check if you're buying the right refrigerant for your vehicle. Depending on the make and model of your car, the right refrigerant may vary. So, if you're not sure what the appropriate one for your vehicle is, you can ask your regular mechanic, check under your car's hood, consult your car's manual, or visit your local auto supply shop for help.
Some highly rated recharge kits on Amazon are the AC Pro Car Air Conditioner Synthetic R134A Refrigerant ($49) with an average rating of 4.4 across 3,100 reviews, and the XtremepowerUS 3CFM 1/4 HP Vacuum Pump ($119.95), which has an average rating of 4.5 over 5,000 reviews. For hybrid vehicle owners, it is best to take note of refrigerants designed specifically for hybrid cars to prevent issues, such as the A/C Pro 134a Hybrid Refrigerant – 10 Oz ($21.99). Not to mention, one other feature that you might want to consider looking at when buying your AC recharging kit is if there are any step-by-step tutorials for your specific vehicle available online, whether in the form of videos or blogs.
Tips for recharging
Before getting started with your A/C recharging, you should create a benchmark on your current AC's condition and performance so you can see if it made a difference in your car. Apart from checking how cool the air coming from your AC is, you can also take note of any unusual noises or smells. Next, it's best to select a location that has enough ventilation and wipe down any dust to prevent unnecessary contamination. Then, make sure all your connections are secure and add the appropriate amount of refrigerant.
While it can be tempting to overcharge because you think it can lessen the time in between recharging, don't fall into this trap because it can hurt more than help your car. If you don't use the right levels, you could potentially put your car at risk of further damage in the form of unexpected leaks or issues with your thermostat. Once you're done recharging, you can do another check comparing if any improvement has occurred with your car's cooling capabilities.
Lastly, it's best to dispose of any contaminated refrigerants the right way to avoid harming the environment. In general, refrigerants are still chemicals that don't belong anywhere they can get ingested by animals or other people by accident. Similar to when you're disposing of gasoline, you can reach out to your local waste management team or drop them off at the nearest center for hazardous waste disposal.
Keep your car AC running well
When it comes to a comfortable driving experience, keeping your AC at a comfortable temperature can make a difference. Aside from recharging your car's air conditioner, there are plenty of other things that you can do to keep your car running better for longer. By setting up and following a regular maintenance schedule, you can spot issues with your car before it gets too serious, including those related to your AC.
If you recharged your car's AC a few months prior but are already experiencing issues, you might also want to consider checking it for leaks. In some cases, leaks don't just make it hard for your car to get cool; they can also be pretty bad for the environment. To do this, you can snag an Elitech WJL-6000 Freon Leak Detector Halogen Refrigerant Gas Leak Detector ($49.99) on Amazon, which has an average rating of 4.2 over 4,700 reviews.
In addition, if you suspect any issues with your air conditioner are related to the engine, you might want to consider seeing a professional mechanic. While there are engine maintenance tasks that you can do at home, some issues require professional help to resolve. So, if you're not confident in your ability to recharge your A/C by yourself, it might be worth the few extra hundred bucks just to get someone to do it for you.