How To Prevent Your Car's Dashboard From Cracking In The Sun

Most car owners would tell you that properly cleaning and caring for a vehicle can sometimes feel like a full-time job. It is, of course, easy to expend most of your energy fretting over things like regularly checking and changing a car's engine oil, rotating its tires, and tending to any number of a vehicle's other major maintenance needs. But in all that fuss, it can be easy to overlook something simple like keeping up the appearance of a vehicle's interior components.

More specifically, it's safe to assume many car owners don't do quite enough to ensure their vehicle's dashboard is both carefully maintained and protected from one of its biggest enemies, the sun. Yes, a cracked dashboard is often the direct result of excessive exposure to the sun, which is also a primary reason some dashboards become faded over time. If you've experienced such deterioration in a vehicle of your own, you know few things can skew the aesthetic appeal of an interior towards the negative faster than a faded or cracked dashboard.

You likely also know it's all but impossible to undo such damage after it's begun. While it may not be possible to fully restore a dashboard that's succumbed to the damaging rays of the sun, there are steps car owner's can take to limit the damage to a dashboard before it happens. Here are a few ways you can prevent your car's dashboard from cracking in the sun.