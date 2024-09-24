11 Tech Gadgets To Make Your Old Car Feel New

Dash cams are arguably no longer a luxury feature in this day and age — they're now a must-have to protect you against liability and insurance fraud. Until you get a new Tesla with more body cameras than a horde of paparazzi, buy yourself a decent dash cam.

The options are endless, from the name brand Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, to subscription-based ones like the Nextbase iQ. In fact, we've done the research for you already and found five of the top-rated budget dash cams out there. Frankly, the hardest part is choosing which one to buy, since the setup won't take you more than 10 minutes. Driving becomes a lot less stressful having on-demand, incontrovertible proof in your favor when someone keys your vehicle or veers into your lane.

In addition to this, we recommend a backup camera and sensor. Don't get the impression that this is a luxury feature that's going to eat into your pocketbook, a decent backup cam can be had for less than $50, like this LK3 model. We'd argue that's a lot cheaper than having to go to the body shop after you sideswipe a parking garage pillar trying to back into a space. If you wanna spend a little more, you can buy a camera with distance sensors to know exactly how close you can get to that curb before you lose some paint. Diagnosing the issues with them is pretty easy, too.

