3 Big Reasons You Should Still Wait To Buy A Car In 2024

If you've been in the market to buy a new car in the past couple of years, you've had to confront an unpleasant reality: Prices have been high, and deals have been few and far between, placing even the most budget-friendly cars and trucks out of the reach of many. What's more, higher interest rates have reduced many people's purchasing power.

If you could hold off on buying a car, you probably did. For many consumers, patience has been key as they've waited for vehicles to become affordable. The good news is that there might be a reason for some optimism, as it appears the market is beginning to shift.

Based on the latest data from Kelley Blue Book, in March, the average transaction price (ATP) of new vehicles dropped 5.4% from its December 2022 peak, reaching its lowest level in almost two years. However, prices are still 15.5% higher than in March 2021, suggesting that the market is still far from where it used to be. Here are some reasons to wait before buying a car this year.