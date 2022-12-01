The Hidden Costs Of Buying A New Car That You Need To Know

Buying a brand-new car is an exercise in wonder and dreams. From start to finish, the experience of purchasing a new vehicle leads to researching products, car dealerships, and a smattering of beautiful, sparkling vehicles that get the imagination running in high gear — such as newer electric vehicles with enough range for a long commute or the latest and greatest cars of varying luxuriousness from manufacturers all over the world.

When purchasing a car, the cost is often one of the most important factors in determining which vehicle you're driving home and calling your own for many years to come. But the sticker price isn't all you'll pay throughout your car's lifetime. AAA notes that taxes, registration, fuel, and other fees always come along with the ownership of a new vehicle, with costs in 2022 rising to $894 per month.

However, even these aren't the only expenses that you'll have to think about when calculating the total cost that a new car will bring. Maintenance costs alone will form an ongoing expense in your budget, and this is unavoidable regardless of the vehicle that you choose to drive. However, vehicle depreciation and the weight of your financing decisions play an even bigger role in the overall price tag that will ultimately sit alongside the car in your driveway.