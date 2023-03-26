7 Wireless Travel Routers That Will Keep You Connected On The Go

If you find yourself traveling often, you might want to buy a portable hotspot or a travel router — or both! A travel router is just like the Wi-Fi router you have at home, but it's smaller and easier to fit inside a suitcase or a backpack. Sometimes, a travel router might even be small enough to slip into a pocket.

There are many perks to investing in a travel router if you find yourself in lots of airports and hotels, but here's the biggest: You don't have to keep adding all your devices to new Wi-Fi networks. Typically, when you get to a new hotel or an airport, you have to connect to the public Wi-Fi network if you don't want to deplete your mobile data.

When you connect to some hotel and airport networks, you often have to provide information about yourself, like your name or the room you're staying in. With a travel router, you only need to connect the travel router to the new Wi-Fi network, and all your devices — smartphone, tablet, laptop, and so on — automatically connect to the travel router. If you travel often with your family members, they can all connect to the travel router as well, depending on how many total devices it supports.

Travel routers also make it appear as though there's only one device connected to the network, rather than the unique IP addresses of all your devices. This can come in handy if you ever need to pay for Wi-Fi by device, like you sometimes do on airplanes, because you'll only need to pay a single fee.

When you're done traveling, you can still utilize a travel router around the home. You can use it to extend the range of your existing home router or to increase speeds in a specific room.