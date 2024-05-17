Six Science Fiction Devices That Became Real

While a brainwave-powered real-time translator that fits in your ear may still be a thing of the future, handheld translating technologies have made enormous strides in helping travelers navigate foreign places.

In Douglas Adams's classic "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," protagonist Arthur Dent travels across the cosmos. Though fantastical in scope, Dent's adventure presents a relatively mundane problem first, one faced by millions of travelers each year — understanding the languages of the places you are going. In this sci-fi novel, Dent receives a small yellow fish known as a Babel fish, which instantly translates everything into Dent's language so that he hears it as a native speaker.

Travelers may not yet have access to real-time translation beamed directly into their neurons, but the rise of the smartphone has completely changed the translation space. Ubiquitous access to computer processing and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has given travelers photo-based translation. Google Translate and iTranslate require a glance at a foreign language with a phone camera to detect and translate right on the screen. These apps are not flawless, but they help if you find yourself in a crowded supermarket in Seoul or lost in the canals of Venice.

Real-time live translation is becoming a thing of the present. Companies like Kyocera and Timekettle alongside big technology firms like Google and Apple are implementing pre-trained AI to turn live speech into translated captions or dialogue in real-time. It's not quite the direct-to-the-brain integration of the Babel fish, but at least this way, you don't have to put a fish in your ear.