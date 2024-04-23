10 Sci-Fi Gadgets That Would Make Life So Much Easier

Technology has expanded rapidly in the last couple of decades alone. While the inspiration for such innovation undoubtedly comes from plenty of sources, it's hard to understate the influence of science-fiction movies, books, and video games. They show us devices that could revolutionize the future, and numerous gadgets that once only existed in the realm of film and television have already come to life.

Plenty of old-school "Star Wars" tech has since become reality, including bionic body parts and holograms. "Star Trek" also predicted a lot of future technology, including long-range communication devices that could be seen as precursors to modern-day cell phones. Even those communicators weren't as advanced as the smartphones we have today, so occasionally, reality finds a way to improve upon what sci-fi writers envisioned decades previously.

Of course, there are plenty of items from science fiction that have yet to make their way into reality, largely due to how unfeasible the technology would be. But that got us thinking about what gadgets would make life here on Earth far simpler for the average person. There are plenty of sci-fi tanks we wish were real, but those would have limited practical purposes for most people. We wanted to ponder household items from science-fiction shows and movies that would vastly improve most people's lives. Sure, there's always the possibility that someone could use these items for nefarious means, but that comes with the territory of innovation.