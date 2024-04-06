Sci-Fi Tanks We Wish Were Real

Science fiction is a genre that can encompass a very wide range of ideas, styles, tones, and elements, which is partly why it's been so popular since the days of Mary Shelley, Jules Verne, and H.G. Wells. One particularly interesting — and fun — aspect of sci-fi is seeing all the different concepts of advanced technology that, for now at least, can only exist in our imaginations.

That includes various futuristic weapons and vehicles, as a lot of sci-fi takes place in the future, and features designs that are both rooted in hard science and are completely fantastical. While spaceships often get a lot of attention when conjuring up famous sci-fi media, there are also many books, movies, video games, and franchises that include ground-based tanks. After all, the fundamental idea of a tank — an armored land-based vehicle that can protect and advance infantry on the ground — is a straightforward blueprint that can be iterated upon in countless ways.

Even as our own contemporary technology quickly advances and today's armed forces continue to design and build some of the best military tanks in the world, we can't help but think about what it would be like to get our hands on some of the more impressive tanks that only exist in fiction. Here are some iconic sci-fi tanks that we wish were real (while also wishing that, if they were, they were firmly on our side and not the enemy's).