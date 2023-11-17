5 Top Rated LEGO Star Wars Sets That Make Great Gifts

One of the most popular "Star Wars" characters to debut since the original trilogy is Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, a.k.a. The Child. Since the big-eyed, always-hungry, little green alien appeared in the first episode of "The Mandalorian," he's been a fan favorite. If you're holiday shopping for someone who wants all the Baby Yoda merchandise they can get their hands on, you can't go wrong with a super cute LEGO model of Grogu. If they are fans of Baby Yoda, they are likely fans of the series he stars in and his adoptive father, so you could even pair the model up with a LEGO bust of Mando's iconic chrome helmet, as well.

If you're shopping for a "Mandalorian" fan who prefers building model starships over actual characters, however, then you can go with the LEGO model of the Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter, which comes with mini-figures of Grogu and Mando, as well as mechanic Peli Motto and one of her adorable BD droids. The set contains 412 pieces and is a model of Mando's second ship in the series after his first was destroyed. If it looks familiar, it's because it's an old Naboo starfighter first seen in "The Phantom Menace." It no longer sports its signature yellow color, and LEGO says that this kit has "authentic, bashed-up details" and "looks just as beaten up as the real starfighter!"

The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter (item #75324) has a reasonable price of $59.99, and you may find it on sale for less from Amazon. If you're shopping for someone who prefers "Ahsoka" or "Star Wars Rebels" over "The Mandalorian," you can always go with a model of the Ghost and Phantom instead.