5 Top Rated LEGO Star Wars Sets That Make Great Gifts
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're holiday shopping and trying to figure out what gifts to get this year for your loved ones, count yourself lucky if one of those loved ones is a fan of LEGO, because there's no shortage of options when it comes to LEGO sets. LEGO has been making colorful, interlocking bricks for decades now, and has produced literally thousands of different kits. These range wildly from medieval castles to ninja themes to futuristic space police, with everything in between. However, there's a good chance many — if not most — of the LEGO models you'll see these days on store shelves are tied into other big pop culture properties, like "Harry Potter," "Lord of the Rings," and Marvel.
No other media franchise is as associated with LEGO as "Star Wars," with the toy company selling dozens of different models, plush toys, and even video games using iconic characters, locations, and vehicles from the series. Whether you're a fan of the prequels, sequels, TV shows, or the original trilogy, there is a "Star Wars" LEGO set for you — and then some. If you have loved ones who are fans of either the definitive space opera, LEGO toys, or both, you can't go wrong by buying them a "Star Wars" LEGO set this holiday season. Based on high customer ratings, here are five "Star Wars" LEGO sets that make great gifts all year round — especially during the holidays.
Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama
LEGO's Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama might be the ideal holiday gift for your loved one. Not only is it an affordable kit that would be very fun to assemble, but it has a warm, festive feel that wouldn't feel out of place displayed in your home with other holiday decorations. The model is a scene of "Star Wars" characters like Rey, Finn, Chewbacca, and BB-8 having a holiday meal inside the most famous starship from the series — the Millennium Falcon. With pieces for a Christmas tree, turkey dinner, snowflake ornament, colorful lights, and a big hairy Wookiee, the cozy atmosphere is perfect for Christmas, Thanksgiving, Life Day, or any other end-of-year holiday. Fans of the sequel series or the 2020 animated "LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special" will especially appreciate this model.
Some LEGO sets, especially "Star Wars" models, can get pretty expensive, but the LEGO Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama (item #40658) is affordably priced at just $29.99. It contains 282 distinct pieces, including custom Rey and Finn LEGO minifigures wearing adorable holiday sweaters. Plus, the set is a limited edition, offered only during the holiday season, which makes it more desirable and possibly even more valuable.
The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter
One of the most popular "Star Wars" characters to debut since the original trilogy is Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, a.k.a. The Child. Since the big-eyed, always-hungry, little green alien appeared in the first episode of "The Mandalorian," he's been a fan favorite. If you're holiday shopping for someone who wants all the Baby Yoda merchandise they can get their hands on, you can't go wrong with a super cute LEGO model of Grogu. If they are fans of Baby Yoda, they are likely fans of the series he stars in and his adoptive father, so you could even pair the model up with a LEGO bust of Mando's iconic chrome helmet, as well.
If you're shopping for a "Mandalorian" fan who prefers building model starships over actual characters, however, then you can go with the LEGO model of the Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter, which comes with mini-figures of Grogu and Mando, as well as mechanic Peli Motto and one of her adorable BD droids. The set contains 412 pieces and is a model of Mando's second ship in the series after his first was destroyed. If it looks familiar, it's because it's an old Naboo starfighter first seen in "The Phantom Menace." It no longer sports its signature yellow color, and LEGO says that this kit has "authentic, bashed-up details" and "looks just as beaten up as the real starfighter!"
The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter (item #75324) has a reasonable price of $59.99, and you may find it on sale for less from Amazon. If you're shopping for someone who prefers "Ahsoka" or "Star Wars Rebels" over "The Mandalorian," you can always go with a model of the Ghost and Phantom instead.
AT-AT
The AT-AT armored walker has been one of the most famous "Star Wars" designs since its debut at the Battle of Hoth in "The Empire Strikes Back." You can rest assured that even casual "Star Wars" wars will appreciate the look of a LEGO-fied version of the massive, dog-shaped tank. However, you may want to save this gift for someone you truly care about as opposed to a casual acquaintance because it will cost you — it's the most expensive LEGO set ever made. The LEGO AT-AT (item #75313) retails for a whopping $849.99 though you can pick it up from Amazon for $832.99
There's a good reason the kit costs so much money though — it's absolutely massive. The set contains 6,785 pieces, and once fully assembled, it's 25 x 10 x 28 inches in size, so make sure there's enough room for this model. The set comes with nine different minifigures, including Luke Skywalker, but it can hold over 40 of them inside its body. This expensive set would be worth the price and make a great gift, because not only does it look great, but it will certainly take plenty of time to assemble. If paying close to a thousand dollars for a LEGO set is just not an option, you can also purchase a smaller, more affordable LEGO version of the AT-AT, which costs $190. Or, for just $25, you can go with its smaller cousin, the AT-ST Chicken Walker, which even comes with an Ewok!
Emperor's Throne Room
While there's no shortage of notable starships and other vehicles from LEGO's "Star Wars" collection to choose from, the person you're shopping for may prefer a diorama of their favorite "Star Wars" scene. LEGO has several different kits of famous locations from the franchise, as well as popular moments from the series. While not as iconic as the first movie's legendary Death Star Trench Run, the LEGO diorama of the Emperor's Throne Room duel from "The Return of the Jedi" would look especially striking on display as part of a "Star Wars" fan's collection.
The scene depicts the climactic lightsaber duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader on the Death Star that ended the original trilogy. In fact, the set is celebrating the 40th anniversary of "The Return of the Jedi," and includes special artwork commemorating the film. The 807-piece set also includes the evil Emperor Palpatine watching Luke and Darth duel from a rotating throne. The iconic circular window that centers the scene makes this LEGO model particularly stand out, and the model is over eight inches wide. You can find the LEGO Emperor's Throne Room set (item #75352) for $99.99.
Millennium Falcon
If LEGO only ever made one "Star Wars" set, it would likely be the Millenium Falcon, the iconic freighter once piloted by Han Solo and Chewbacca. There are several iterations of the famous ship made by LEGO (as well as other toy companies), including one that was the most expensive and largest LEGO set ever made at the time of its release. Make sure you get a gift receipt for the LEGO "Star Wars" Ultimate Millennium Falcon (item #75192), because it will set you back $849.95.
The model is certainly worth the premium price, however. It contains a staggering 7,541 pieces and measures 32.6 inches by 23.6 inches, so it takes up quite a bit of space. One neat feature is that the set contains swappable pieces, so you can build the Falcon from different eras, whether it's the original trilogy or the sequels. It even comes with minifigures from both eras, like Chewbacca, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn, C-3PO, and buildable porgs. It also comes with both a younger and older version of Han Solo, so you can customize the ship's crew in any way you see fit. Of course, you may want to go with a more affordable LEGO gift for your loved one, in which case there's a smaller LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon set that costs $169.99. It's still a great gift in its own right and contains 1,351 pieces, as well as seven iconic minifigures from the "Star Wars" films.