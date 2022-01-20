LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date revealed with 300 character tease

Fans of Traveller’s Tales’ LEGO games have been waiting a long time for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. First revealed in 2019, The Skywalker Saga never had a concrete release date, but at one point, we were expecting it to arrive sometime in the first half of 2021. Then, in April 2021, Traveller’s Tales announced that the game had been delayed, offering no new release date for the title. After waiting the better part of a year, we finally have a release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Image: Traveller’s Tales/Warner Bros

Even better is that it’ll be arriving soon, as Traveller’s Tales today set a release date of April 5th, 2022 for the game. Yet better than that is the fact that this new release date was revealed alongside a beefy gameplay overview trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. If you’ve enjoyed any of the past LEGO Star Wars games, you’ll definitely want to give this trailer a watch.

The overview trailer clocks in at just over six minutes long, and it shows off a lot of gameplay from LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. For the uninitiated, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will cover all nine main-series Star Wars movies, starting with The Phantom Menace right up through The Rise of Skywalker.

The trailer gives us an extensive look at the game’s revamped combat. For example, lightsaber users can now perform multi-hit combos with their weapons and integrate force abilities into combat. On the other hand, if you’re using a character with a blaster, you’ll be able to use a new over-the-shoulder aiming mode that makes The Skywalker Saga feel like a true third-person shooter.

You’ll be able to start a playthrough with the trilogy of your choice, so you don’t necessarily need to start with Episode 1. The Skywalker Saga will also feature space flight and dog fights, allowing players to pilot ships like the X-Wings, TIE Fighters, and the Millennium Falcon. There are over 300 characters in the game, and each belongs to a certain character class that can be upgraded using Kyber Bricks found through exploration.

Basically, it seems that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is going to be the definitive LEGO Star Wars game. There’s even a surprise at the end of this trailer for longtime LEGO video game fans that we won’t spoil here. Look for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to launch for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on April 5th, 2022.