LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga hit with a delay

We’ve been waiting on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for a couple of years now, but now it seems we’ll have to wait a bit longer. Traveller’s Tales announced today that the game has been delayed beyond its original spring release, though the company was exceptionally light on details when it came to why the game is being delayed.

In truth, we never had a specific release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to begin with, but now its release timing has become even more of a nebulous concept. While Traveller’s Tales announced the game’s delay today, it didn’t actually provide us with a new release date or even a release window. You can see the studio’s statement on the delay embedded in the tweet below.

Thanks to all our fans for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/tCDV9Ikftd — TT Games (@TTGames) April 2, 2021

“All of us at TT Games are working hard to make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever LEGO game – but we’re going to need more time to do it,” the studio said. “We won’t be able to make our intended Spring release date, but will provide update launch timing as soon as possible.”

Unfortunately for us, that statement makes no indication of how far along in development The Skywalker Saga is. That makes predicting new releasing timing impossible, so we could be waiting a matter of months or we could be looking at a release that’s been pushed back further than that. With Traveller’s Tales originally targeting a spring release, the hope is that the studio closing in on the finish line and just needs more time to apply some polish and quash some bugs, but without more from the company, that’s just pure speculation on our part.

It seems safe to assume that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is going to be a pretty big when game when it finally does release, as it’ll feature gameplay centered around all 9 mainline Star Wars movies. We’ll let you know when there are more details to share, so stay tuned for more.