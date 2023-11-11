5 Lego Sets Worth Way More Than You Can Imagine

If you're shopping for your kids or are a master builder, you might know just how expensive certain LEGO sets can get. However, if you're looking for sets that are no longer in production or available at toy stores, you could end up paying a lot more. That's because there's a difference between the most expensive LEGO sets — the ones currently available on retail shelves — and the sets with the most value.

Like other surprisingly valuable toys such as Hot Wheels, the most valuable LEGO sets — the ones worth a lot even if they're not explicitly on sale — can sometimes be found on a secondary market, or they might not be for sale at all. Some owners of these sets may not even be aware they have them in their possession. You could even be lucky enough to find one at a yard sale or flea market worth hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars on sale for a few bucks. Most of these sets are worth so much because of their relative rarity. Many of them were either originally limited edition kits or were never even sold in the first place but rather given out as promotional sets at internal LEGO functions or at Comic-Con (many of the top 20 most valuable LEGO sets are "Star Wars" or superhero-related).

The secondary market for LEGO is surprisingly vast and complex. The website BrickEconomy has a wealth of information on the history and estimated value of over 18,680 sets in its database. Using in-depth analytics, the website even predicts investment growth for sets based on factors like rarity and previous sales. According to BrickEconomy, these are currently the five most valuable LEGO sets worth way more than you can imagine.