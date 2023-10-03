5 Of The Most Expensive LEGO Sets Ever Released, Ranked

Due to a combination of general inflation and the enduring popularity of assembling colorful plastic pieces into familiar-looking structures, LEGO sets are more expensive than ever. Several sets have starting retail prices over $500, with many more well over $100. However, sometimes spending that much money can be a smart investment, as the resale value of certain LEGO sets can grow well over their initial cost. Specialty sets that were never on the market can be even more valuable. For example, a 2011 build of a LEGO factory in Mexico that was given to its employees as a gift is currently considered the most valuable LEGO set at a whopping $39,490.90.

Retail prices of more traditional LEGO sets found in stores are much lower than that, but can still climb to nearly $1,000, depending on the set. Over the years, the Danish toy company has evolved its LEGO sets from random, colorful bricks to themed collections like space, pirates, and, more specifically, licensed products. In fact, many of the most expensive LEGO sets these days are ones that are licensed from other properties, like "Harry Potter" or "Lord of the Rings," or models of famous real-life landmarks, like the Eiffel Tower and Roman Colosseum. One particularly well-known IP dominates the top five and top 10 lists of the most expensive LEGO sets, as you'll soon see. Here are the five most expensive LEGO sets ever released, ranked.