5 Of The Most Expensive LEGO Sets Ever Released, Ranked
Due to a combination of general inflation and the enduring popularity of assembling colorful plastic pieces into familiar-looking structures, LEGO sets are more expensive than ever. Several sets have starting retail prices over $500, with many more well over $100. However, sometimes spending that much money can be a smart investment, as the resale value of certain LEGO sets can grow well over their initial cost. Specialty sets that were never on the market can be even more valuable. For example, a 2011 build of a LEGO factory in Mexico that was given to its employees as a gift is currently considered the most valuable LEGO set at a whopping $39,490.90.
Retail prices of more traditional LEGO sets found in stores are much lower than that, but can still climb to nearly $1,000, depending on the set. Over the years, the Danish toy company has evolved its LEGO sets from random, colorful bricks to themed collections like space, pirates, and, more specifically, licensed products. In fact, many of the most expensive LEGO sets these days are ones that are licensed from other properties, like "Harry Potter" or "Lord of the Rings," or models of famous real-life landmarks, like the Eiffel Tower and Roman Colosseum. One particularly well-known IP dominates the top five and top 10 lists of the most expensive LEGO sets, as you'll soon see. Here are the five most expensive LEGO sets ever released, ranked.
5. Titanic
Ranked number five on the list of most expensive LEGO sets ever made is the Titanic, which has product code 10294. Despite not being part of a huge franchise like "Star Wars" or "Lord of the Rings," the doomed luxury cruise ship did inspire a movie that shattered box office records and is one of the most famous real-life vessels of all time.
The Titanic model is a Creator Expert exclusive set that is part of LEGO's Icons series, which includes other notably expensive sets like the Eiffel Tower and Roman Colosseum. It was released on November 8, 2021, at a retail price of $679.99 and is expected to be retired by LEGO in mid-to-late 2024. Once it's no longer in production, its resale value is expected to grow to at least $828.
The set is a 1:200 scale model of the actual RMS Titanic and contains a staggering 9,090 pieces, so it should take you a bit of time to assemble. It doesn't come with any minifigures, which means no ship captain or even Rose and Jack figures to play with. A model iceberg is also not included in the set.
4. Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000
The Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000, which costs $699, is tied with the "Star Wars" Imperial Star Destroyer as the second-most expensive LEGO set ever released. The collection, which has the product code 42146, is fairly new to the list since it was released in August 2023 as part of the LEGO Technic line. The LEGO Technic series began all the way back in 1977 and is still producing new sets, focusing primarily on iconic trucks, cars, and construction vehicles. The Liebherr LR13000 is the world's most powerful conventional crawler crane, used to construct large power plants, among other things.
The LEGO set recreates this huge construction vehicle in 2,883 pieces. Though it's still being produced, it's currently going for more than its retail price on the secondary market, which implies that it's likely backordered or out of stock in some locations. It's predicted to be retired sometime in 2025, after which its resale value is likely to grow. Despite being nearly 50 years old, the Technic series is still one of LEGO's more popular lines. While the top 20 most expensive LEGO sets ever are mostly from licensed franchises like "Star Wars" and "Harry Potter," Technic sets account for five spots on the list — with the Liebherr LR13000 ranking highest of the series.
3. Imperial Star Destroyer
A "Star Wars" set is also in the number two spot of the most expensive LEGO sets ever, with a retail price of $150 lower than the "Star Wars" Millennium Falcon and AT-AT set that top the list — it originally cost $699. However, the model — which was released in 2019 as part of the same Ultimate Collectors Series that those other "Star Wars" sets were — was retired in November 2022. Because it's no longer in production, an unopened Imperial Star Destroyer set currently has an average resale value of $875 on the secondary market, and could go for even higher.
The LEGO Imperial Star Destroyer set has product code 75252 and contains 4,784 pieces. It comes with just two minifigures, both of which are Imperial Officers with different uniforms. While not as iconic as Darth Vader or Chewbacca, the two Imperial Officers are unique to the set and worth between $60 and $70 each.
2. The Millennium Falcon
The fictional "Star Wars" ship that once completed the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs tops the list with one other product as the most expensive LEGO set of all time — its retail price is $849.99. The set — LEGO product 75192 — was released as part of the Ultimate Collector Series in 2018 and contains an astounding 7,500 pieces. At the time, it was the largest LEGO set ever produced. It includes eight minifigures (LEGO people) that are worth over $75 on their own. Two of the minifigures, an "Empire Strikes Back" version of Princess Leia and Millennium Falcon captain Han Solo, are entirely unique to the set.
The Millennium Falcon set immediately sold out as soon as it hit stores, and it was nearly impossible to find on toy store shelves for over a year. Given the popularity of both the "Star Wars" franchise and its most famous spaceship, the set's popularity comes as no surprise. Plus, its value is projected to grow, as the website Brick Economy estimates that LEGO will soon retire the set and stop producing new ones. Once that happens, its resale value is expected to become anywhere between $1,053 and $1,132 soon after and continue to increase with time. Notably, the Millennium Falcon isn't the only "Star Wars" set on the list of the top five most expensive LEGO collections. In fact, another "Star Wars" set shares the number one spot with Han Solo's ship.
1. Star Wars AT-AT
Tied with the Millennium Falcon for the most expensive LEGO set ever released is product 75313, the LEGO "Star Wars" AT-AT. It's fitting that if two "Star Wars" sets share the honor of being the priciest, one represents the good guys (the Millenium Falcon), and one represents the bad guys — in this case, the AT-AT. The AT-AT, or All-Terrain Armored Transport, first debuted in the opening Battle of Hoth sequence in "The Empire Strikes Back" and is one of the most iconic vehicles of the villainous Empire — a giant, slow-moving, dog-shaped tank.
Like the Millenium Falcon, the AT-AT set was released as part of the "Star Wars" Ultimate Collector Series. It hit shelves in 2021 with an MSRP of $849.99, though it's often found at a higher price on the secondary market because it's still somewhat hard to find. That resale value is likely to go up when the set is probably retired next year. The 6,785-piece collection contains nine minifigures, including Luke Skywalker. The minifigure set alone is worth just over $100 and contains three figures that are unique to the AT-AT set.