LEGO Titanic set is a 9,090-brick boat based on original blueprints

This is definitely not a joke – LEGO is about to officially release the Titanic. The LEGO Titanic is “one of the longest and largest LEGO models to date”, officially authentically realized with more pieces than you’ve likely ever placed in a single model. This monstrous build is over 1.3 meters long and is most certainly not intended for children under the age of 18.

“It has been an incredible journey to recreate this iconic vessel from LEGO bricks, using blueprints created over a century ago,” said Mike Psiaki, design master at the LEGO Group. “Designing the LEGO Titanic with such a focus on immense detail and scale, but also accuracy, has allowed us to create one of the most challenging building experiences to date.”

If you’re looking for the absolute ultimate LEGO fan holiday gift this year, this might be your best bet. This is the sort of LEGO set you get when you want to be occupied for hours, and hours, and likely days and days. This set is an absolute bonkers build, from front to back, top to bottom.

This set includes several interior rooms including the Jacobean-style dining saloon, and the ship’s “state-of-the-art engine room.” This model also includes a replica of the ship’s First-Class grand staircase that reaches across 6 decks.

It’s important to note, here, that like most replica builds by LEGO, this boat takes liberties with size to emphasize certain key elements while others (like the hundreds and hundreds of near-identical rooms) aren’t keyed-in quite as meticulously. Some day someone will make a 1:1 replica of the Titanic, made of LEGO, but until then – this is about as close as we’re REASONABLY going to get from the company itself.

The LEGO Titanic is set 10294 and is recommended for ages 18+. This LEGO set has 9,090 pieces and will cos you approximately $629.99 USD. It’ll cost 629.99 Euro, or 569.99 GBP, and it’ll be available for pre-order on the 1st of November, 2021. The official release date for the LEGO Titanic is November 8, 2021 from LEGO Stores and the LEGO store online.