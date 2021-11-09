Ultimate Star Wars LEGO AT-AT set fits 40+ minifigures inside

The most monstrous Star Wars LEGO set of the season appeared this week with one massive number of pieces. The Ultimate Collector Series LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set is 6785 bricks large and fits together to be a hulking 25-inches (62cm) tall. This AT-AT comes with 9 minifigures, including 5x Snowtroopers, 2x AT-AT pilots, General Veers, and Luke Skywalker.

This LEGO AT-AT is not the same as the AT-AT you’ve constructed in the past. As it is with many LEGO Star Wars sets, certain vehicles are released in different iterations every few years. This is far and away the most extravagant LEGO AT-AT ever released by the brand proper.

This set contains a cute little E-Web blaster, a bunch of one-piece blaster pieces, and a pair of speeder bikes – snow style. This giant has display capabilities aplenty, with side panels that are applied in a way that’ll be easy to remove and replace – so you can see what’s inside. Unlike previous builds – far, far smaller builds – this AT-AT has space for storage in its body, just like the imagined vehicle first seen in Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back.

The interior of this vehicle is large enough to store 40 minifigures. You can store far, far more figures in the body of this build than are included in the box. This is a LEGO vehicle made with hardcore Star Wars LEGO collectors in mind, of that you can be certain. The head of the vehicle has space for two AT-AT pilots and General Veers, and the rear of the vehicle has space for 4x speeder bikes.

If you’re having a flashback to an AT-AT LEGO build you’ve seen in the past, one with a shockingly similar number of bricks, you’re not alone! If you head back to the year 2016, a build by Charlie Goldburg from BrickVault created in the image of a design by Peter Brookdale. It’s very familiar, as it should be!

The Ultimate Collector Series Star Wars LEGO AT-AT set 75313 will launch on November 26, 2021. This set will cost you approximately $800 USD, and shipping wont likely be cheap! This set will be at some retailers this holiday season, and a whole bunch of LEGO Stores.