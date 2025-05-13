Of All The Cheap Electric Cars Americans Can Buy In 2025, This Is By Far The Cheapest

One of the great benefits of electric vehicles is the reduced fuel costs, as you will no longer have to pull up to a service station and see just how expensive gasoline is. However, EV technology is relatively newer than internal combustion, and newer technologies typically come with a higher price tag. That can be the case with EVs, but there are affordable options if you want to save on fuel costs and reduce your carbon footprint. Models like the Chevrolet Equinox and the Hyundai Kona are great options for a cheaper EV, but if you want the true lowest price for a brand-new 2025 EV, you will want to get yourself a Nissan Leaf.

At this point, the Leaf is a veteran in the EV game, having been introduced for the 2011 model year. Since then, dozens of EVs have entered the market; while this hurt the Leaf's sales for a while, the model experienced a rebound in its popularity in 2024. Some of that comeback has to do with its surprisingly low price: A new 2025 Nissan Leaf S has a starting price of $28,140 (plus a $1,140 destination fee). For comparison, the second-cheapest EV available in the U.S. is the 2025 Hyundai Kona, which starts at $32,975 (plus a $1,450 delivery fee). In fact, the Leaf's starting price is several thousand dollars less than it was a few years ago. The question then becomes whether the Nissan Leaf is a true bargain or is just a cheaply-made vehicle that disappoints its drivers.

