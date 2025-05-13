Of All The Cheap Electric Cars Americans Can Buy In 2025, This Is By Far The Cheapest
One of the great benefits of electric vehicles is the reduced fuel costs, as you will no longer have to pull up to a service station and see just how expensive gasoline is. However, EV technology is relatively newer than internal combustion, and newer technologies typically come with a higher price tag. That can be the case with EVs, but there are affordable options if you want to save on fuel costs and reduce your carbon footprint. Models like the Chevrolet Equinox and the Hyundai Kona are great options for a cheaper EV, but if you want the true lowest price for a brand-new 2025 EV, you will want to get yourself a Nissan Leaf.
At this point, the Leaf is a veteran in the EV game, having been introduced for the 2011 model year. Since then, dozens of EVs have entered the market; while this hurt the Leaf's sales for a while, the model experienced a rebound in its popularity in 2024. Some of that comeback has to do with its surprisingly low price: A new 2025 Nissan Leaf S has a starting price of $28,140 (plus a $1,140 destination fee). For comparison, the second-cheapest EV available in the U.S. is the 2025 Hyundai Kona, which starts at $32,975 (plus a $1,450 delivery fee). In fact, the Leaf's starting price is several thousand dollars less than it was a few years ago. The question then becomes whether the Nissan Leaf is a true bargain or is just a cheaply-made vehicle that disappoints its drivers.
Does the Nissan Leaf sacrifice quality for price?
According to most automotive critics and drivers, the 2025 Nissan Leaf is a rather unremarkable EV. For instance, Car and Driver rated the latest model a perfectly adequate but unspectacular 7 out of 10 score. The publication had two major criticisms of the Leaf. First, it has one of the worst ranges for an EV. The base-level S trim can only manage up to 149 miles on a single charge, and the higher-tiered SV Plus only gets 212 miles. Not helping matters is the second complaint: it takes a long time to fully recharge the battery. You are looking at about seven hours to replenish the battery; considering how short the range is, many may not see that charging time as worth it.
Consumer Reports also found a number of other issues in its road test of the EV. First off, there is the steering wheel. It has no telescopic maneuvering, which may cause some people to have to sit uncomfortably close to the wheel when driving. This is not a large vehicle, so those with longer legs and shorter arms may be in a bit of a bind. It also found that the car often required a long time to fully stop when braking. Everyone cites the low price of the Nissan Leaf as a positive, but that low price seemingly comes with the understanding that you aren't getting the best of the best. However, an all-new Nissan Leaf is coming, so things may improve for the budget-friendly EV very soon.