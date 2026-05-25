5 EVs With Longer Range Than A Tesla Model 3

Tesla's Model 3 is one of the best-selling EVs in the United States, and it's not that surprising given its relative affordability (compared to other Teslas, at least) and its solid range, with an EPA-estimated range that tops out at 363 miles for the Model 3 Premium (formerly Long Range). The electric sedan's real-world numbers aren't too shabby, either: Consumer Reports got 346 highway miles from a 2025 Model 3 Long Range, while Car and Driver managed 310 miles from a 2022 model.

While the Model 3 is a top seller for a reason, it's not the king of the hill when it comes to EV range, and there are a few EVs out there that offer more range than the ever-popular model. Does that make them better vehicles? Not necessarily, but they do at least trump the Model 3 in this ever-crucial aspect — and, given how much of a concern EV range anxiety is for some, they may even offer better peace of mind in the long term.

Now, given the variability of real-world testing methods, we'll rank these vehicles by EPA-estimated range figures here. While you won't see these figures in the real world due to quirks in the EPA's testing method, they should still be indicative of how the vehicles compare; a vehicle that offers better EPA range than a Model 3 should still outperform it in the real world. That said, we will mention real-world numbers to offer a better picture of an EV's actual range and how it stacks up.