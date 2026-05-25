5 EVs With Longer Range Than A Tesla Model 3
Tesla's Model 3 is one of the best-selling EVs in the United States, and it's not that surprising given its relative affordability (compared to other Teslas, at least) and its solid range, with an EPA-estimated range that tops out at 363 miles for the Model 3 Premium (formerly Long Range). The electric sedan's real-world numbers aren't too shabby, either: Consumer Reports got 346 highway miles from a 2025 Model 3 Long Range, while Car and Driver managed 310 miles from a 2022 model.
While the Model 3 is a top seller for a reason, it's not the king of the hill when it comes to EV range, and there are a few EVs out there that offer more range than the ever-popular model. Does that make them better vehicles? Not necessarily, but they do at least trump the Model 3 in this ever-crucial aspect — and, given how much of a concern EV range anxiety is for some, they may even offer better peace of mind in the long term.
Now, given the variability of real-world testing methods, we'll rank these vehicles by EPA-estimated range figures here. While you won't see these figures in the real world due to quirks in the EPA's testing method, they should still be indicative of how the vehicles compare; a vehicle that offers better EPA range than a Model 3 should still outperform it in the real world. That said, we will mention real-world numbers to offer a better picture of an EV's actual range and how it stacks up.
Mercedes-Benz EQS450+ Sedan - 390 miles
European stalwarts like Mercedes-Benz may have been late to the EV party, but models like the Mercedes-Benz EQS certainly show the benefits of not rushing to market. The EQS debuted in 2022 in sedan and SUV variants and immediately impressed motoring journalists with its luxury, comfort, and range. It wasn't the quickest EV ever — performance-oriented EV owners would have opted for the 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS — but it ticked many boxes for those seeking a premium zero-emissions ride.
The EQS450+ Sedan — the variant with the best range — debuted with an EPA-estimated range of 350 miles, but Mercedes-Benz bumped this up to 390 miles for the 2025 EQS450+ by introducing a larger 118 kWh battery alongside improved regenerative braking. The 2022 EQS was one of those rare EVs to exceed its estimated range, with AutoGuide managing to eke out 417 miles on a single charge, and it's to Mercedes-Benz's credit that this has applied to the newer iterations of the EV as well.
While Car and Driver didn't quite equal AutoGuide's impressive 417 miles, the EQS Sedan still did very well in its tests. The 2022 EQS450+ — this is before the larger battery, remember — managed 400 miles in the outlet's 75-mph highway test, and the 2025 EQS450 4Matic, which has a 367-mile range, equaled that number as well. The EQS450 4Matic did very well in Consumer Reports' hands, too, with its 380-mile run again besting its estimate. And, just as a reminder, the two outlets recorded ranges of 310 and 334 miles, respectively, for the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range.
Rivian R1T Dual - 420 miles
Rivian's R1T and R1S EVs have generally not done very well in reliability rankings, but one area where the R1T excels, at least on paper, is range. Rivian offers four variants of the R1T for the 2026 model year, ranging from the 270-mile Dual Standard, which sports a dual-motor AWD system, all the way up to the bonkers four-motor, 1,025-hp R1T Quad. The latter has a Model 3-beating 374-mile range, which climbs to 400 miles in Rivian's Conserve mode.
The range leader in the R1T lineup, however, is the R1T Dual. More specifically, it's the R1T Dual with the Max battery. This $7,000 option gives the EV an impressive EPA-estimated range of 420 miles, which is a big increase from the Large battery's 329 miles. This admittedly won't translate to 400-plus miles in the real world, however: Motor Trend only recorded 340 miles in its in-house test, which is a significant shortfall. However, it's worth noting that the 2022 Model 3 Dual Motor also failed to live up to its claims in Motor Trend's hands, getting just 258 miles compared to its 358-mile EPA estimate.
While the R1T can offer significantly better range than the Model 3, those extra miles come at a literal cost. The Model 3 Premium starts at $42,490 (plus a $1,390 destination fee), but the cheapest R1T will set you back $72,990 (plus $1,895 destination), and that's just for the 270-mile R1T Dual Standard. If you want the R1T Dual Max's range, you're looking at a cool $86,990. Sure, you get a lot of truck, but it's certainly not the most attainable EV out there.
Cadillac Escalade iQ - 465 miles
Massive SUVs and great range (or fuel economy) don't necessarily go hand in hand, but the Cadillac Escalade iQ is a welcome exception — if a pricey one. Well, pricey compared to other vehicles, at least: As we pointed out in our review of a 2025 Escalade iQ, the starting price of $130,000 or so is lower than that of the V8-powered Escalade V, which starts at $171,000 (plus $2,895 destination) for 2026. That's before any options, though, and those add up very quickly on the iQ.
But let's leave pricing concerns aside, as this list is all about range. The Escalade iQ excels here, making up for its not-insignificant bulk with a massive 205 kWh battery that provides a GM-estimated 465 miles of all-electric range. And that's with a lot of power on tap, too: the Escalade iQ's dual motors make 750 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque, helping it hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds in Car and Driver's hands.
The iQ's real-world range generally lives up to GM's strong claims, too. Car and Driver achieved 380 miles during that same test, better than the Tesla Model 3 Long Range's 310 miles. Cadillac's massive electric SUV did even better in Motor Trend's evaluation, managing an impressive 415 miles in the outlet's standardized 70-mph range testing. Add in support for DC fast charging and an available NACS adapter, and you have the makings of an excellent, ultra-luxe EV for long road trips. At a hefty cost, of course.
Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck - 493 miles
The Chevrolet Silverado isn't necessarily a stranger to solid fuel economy — the inline-6 turbodiesel in the Silverado 1500 offered class-leading mileage in 2025 — but the EV version of Chevy's long-lived pickup is in a class of its own here. GM claims up to 478 miles of range from the Silverado EV in its Max Range guise, which is already impressive, but what's more impressive is the EPA-estimated 493 miles for the Silverado EV Work Truck with that same Max Range battery.
That battery is only available on the Work Truck, LT, and Trail Boss variants of the Silverado EV, and is a 205 kWh unit that has historically offered plenty of range — and continues to do so. It debuted in the 2024 Silverado EV RST, which managed 400 miles — on 24-inch wheels, mind you — in Car and Driver's standardized 75-mph highway test. The modern Silverado LT Max Range, with its smaller 22-inch wheels, should at least equal, if not better, its predecessor here, although we've yet to see real-world numbers for that particular combination.
If we want to see what the Max Range battery can really do, we have to turn to the Silverado EV Work Truck. Edmunds recorded a staggering 539 miles from a Max Range Work Truck, which significantly exceeds its already-impressive EPA estimate. It is, as you might expect, a significant improvement over the 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, even though Edmunds' 338 miles was still quite respectable.
Lucid Air Grand Touring - 516 miles
Most brands' EV offerings max out at around 400 miles of range, but not Lucid's. The Arizona-based company's premium EV sedan, the Air, starts out with an estimated 420 miles of range in its entry-level (relatively speaking, mind you) Pure trim, which is already better than what Tesla claims for the Model 3. But that's not the end of it: If you're willing to spend north of $110,000, you can get your hands on a Lucid Air Grand Touring, which has a class-leading 516 miles of EPA-estimated range.
That is, of course, with one big caveat: You'll have to live with the standard 19-inch wheels. The Grand Tourer's fancier 19-inch Aeronaut or 20-inch Aero Lite wheels will drop the range to 480 miles, while the spiffy 21-inch Aero Blade wheels are not only a $1,750 extra, but reduce that on-paper number even further, to 446 miles. That's still impressive, mind you, but a big drop from the 516-mile peak.
Does the Lucid Air Grand Touring live up to these estimates in the hands of independent testers? Well, as you might expect, it doesn't — although it doesn't do badly at all. Car and Driver got 410 miles out of a 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring, compared to 310 miles from a Tesla Model 3 Long Range. The Lucid Air Grand Touring performed well in Green Cars' test, too, with the outlet's numbers working out to an estimated 399 miles of range even with those range-sapping 21-inch wheels.