Consumer Reports Ranks This Brand The Worst In Terms Of New Car Reliability

Cars have never stopped evolving when it comes to powertrains, interior tech, safety features, and really, every other aspect that makes a car what it is. The auto industry is driven by this sense of innovation, and always has been. But the last 10 years specifically have seen a massive change in the types of vehicles on the road – and also the problems that can arise from them.

Gasoline cars have grown more complex and more tech-laden with each model year, and more recently, they've been joined by a growing number of electric and plug-in-hybrid vehicles that bring with them their own set of both promises and potential problems. Further complicating things is the arrival of new brands on the market, with these startups often lacking the infrastructure and the legacy know-how when it comes to servicing. And that's exactly what brings us to Consumer Reports' most recent rankings for new car reliability, where electric truck and SUV maker Rivian finished dead last.

Rivian's R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck are technical marvels in many ways, with a high-tech mix of rugged truck capability and supercar-like performance, but are these reliability issues dealbreakers for the brand? This is where the story gets more complicated, not just because the problems themselves can vary widely in their severity, but also because there's hope that may just be growing pains as the EV startup works to grab a larger footing in the market.