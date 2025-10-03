Which EV Trucks Are Considered The Least Reliable, According To Drivers?

The electric pickup truck market in 2025 is rapidly evolving, with buyers now able to pick between offerings from Ford, Chevy, GMC, Rivian, and Tesla. Buyers looking to make the switch from combustion to electric power, or looking to trade in their existing EV truck for a new model, can therefore afford to be picky. A common concern among virtually all new truck buyers is reliability, but it's a metric that isn't always easy to determine.

The current crop of electric trucks is built on new platforms using new technology, and so limited data exists about their long-term reliability. It's also easy to come across horror stories from owners about most of these new trucks, but these individual stories aren't necessarily an accurate representation of most owners' experiences. However, early reports from drivers are beginning to paint a picture of how each new electric truck holds up after a year or two of real-world use. Inevitably, some trucks seem to be faring better than others when it comes to reliability, with a couple of models in particular standing out as being less reliable than their rivals.

The Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck have both gained a particularly patchy reputation for reliability, with a long list of both major and minor issues flagged up by owners. Most notably, a survey by Consumer Reports saw Rivian singled out as the least reliable car brand on the market, while JD Power gave the 2025 R1T an unenviable reliability rating of 69/100.