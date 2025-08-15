What Is The Resale Value Of A Cybertruck In 2025?

While those two Cybertruck owners gave the rest of us good insight into the trade-in value, it's important to remember that this value depends on many varying factors. In general, trade-in value is determined by the car model's popularity and desirability in the current market, the car's age, wear and tear and mileage, accident history, what fixes it'll need to be resale ready, and even seasonal timing and location. For the two Cybertrucks that were given estimates by Tesla, we know that their mileage was quite low since they are barely a year old. The all-wheel drive Cybertruck's odometer reading was 19,623 and the Cyberbeast was at just 8,604. These vehicles were also nearly new, having been purchased in 2024.

A Cybertruck with even lower mileage didn't see any better trade in value from Tesla. A 2024 Foundation Series Cybertruck with just 6,200 miles on it was reportedly given an offer of $65,400, which means it depreciated more than $35,000 since it started at $100,000-plus. That's a decline of 35% in a year, on par with the other two owners. Another owner on Reddit lamented that they had traded their Cybertruck after just 6,000 miles for $35,000 less than its purchase price, lamenting that (in their view) Tesla's tech can be overhyped while simultaneously under delivering. They added that charging stations were difficult to come by and that Tesla's FSD is still in beta.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the 2024 all-wheel drive model has depreciated by $13,748 or 16%, with a trade-in value of $63,993 and the 2024 Cyberbeast has depreciated by $21,284 or 20% and has a trade-in value of just $76,562. These are averages that could be higher or lower depending on the vehicle's wear and tear and where you live. But there are some other factors impacting the value of used Cybertrucks.