What Is The Resale Value Of A Cybertruck In 2025?
Cybertruck trade-ins have increased in 2025 — but that may be due to Tesla's policy of not allowing resales in the first year. With Cybertruck owners finally able to rid themselves of these obscure EV trucks, we're getting better insight into the resale value of Tesla's controversial vehicle. Unfortunately for owners, it's not looking too great. According to Business Insider, two Cybertruck owners — one with the all-wheel drive model and one with the Cyberbeast — were given a trade-in value from Tesla that was about 37-28% of its original value.
Business Insider secured screenshots of the trade-in offer the unhappy Cybertruck owners received from the Tesla dealership near them. The all-wheel drive model was given a trade-in value of $63,100 after the owner originally paid $100,000 while the Cyberbeast was offered $78,200 after paying $127,000 when it was new. This could be shocking to some drivers, but EVs tend to depreciate faster than other vehicles. However, the Cybertruck is definitely losing value faster than most electric vehicles.
What impacts a Cybertruck's trade-in value?
While those two Cybertruck owners gave the rest of us good insight into the trade-in value, it's important to remember that this value depends on many varying factors. In general, trade-in value is determined by the car model's popularity and desirability in the current market, the car's age, wear and tear and mileage, accident history, what fixes it'll need to be resale ready, and even seasonal timing and location. For the two Cybertrucks that were given estimates by Tesla, we know that their mileage was quite low since they are barely a year old. The all-wheel drive Cybertruck's odometer reading was 19,623 and the Cyberbeast was at just 8,604. These vehicles were also nearly new, having been purchased in 2024.
A Cybertruck with even lower mileage didn't see any better trade in value from Tesla. A 2024 Foundation Series Cybertruck with just 6,200 miles on it was reportedly given an offer of $65,400, which means it depreciated more than $35,000 since it started at $100,000-plus. That's a decline of 35% in a year, on par with the other two owners. Another owner on Reddit lamented that they had traded their Cybertruck after just 6,000 miles for $35,000 less than its purchase price, lamenting that (in their view) Tesla's tech can be overhyped while simultaneously under delivering. They added that charging stations were difficult to come by and that Tesla's FSD is still in beta.
According to Kelley Blue Book, the 2024 all-wheel drive model has depreciated by $13,748 or 16%, with a trade-in value of $63,993 and the 2024 Cyberbeast has depreciated by $21,284 or 20% and has a trade-in value of just $76,562. These are averages that could be higher or lower depending on the vehicle's wear and tear and where you live. But there are some other factors impacting the value of used Cybertrucks.
If it's not the mileage, what is it?
The Cybertruck is depreciating much faster than other EVs and it's apparently not due to mileage. Even these Cybertrucks with a few thousand miles on the odometer are getting estimates at around 35-28% of the original value. So what is the culprit of this crazy decline?
One reason is the vehicle's unique looks. While some people like it, trucks that don't have mass appeal like a Ford F-150 are not going to hold on to value as easily — it could be harder for the dealership to find a buyer. Another issue is the Cybertruck's controversy. It's not only plagued with recall after recall, but it has also become the target of damaging harassment when Elon Musk became a jarring political figure. Another possible reason for the Cybertruck's fast depreciation is broken promises — Musk promised a certain amount of mileage and bullet proof-ness (among other things) that were not fully true.
EVs as a whole are losing depreciation fast due to the political climate, but the Cybertruck is still charging ahead — in the wrong direction for owners. You can check out the trade-in value for your Cybertruck by entering the VIN on Tesla's site.