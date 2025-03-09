Every Electric Pickup Truck Available In 2025, Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive

When General Motors released the EV-1 –- the first electric vehicle from a major manufacturer -– almost three decades ago, it was anything but practical and useful. A tiny two-seater, this EV had a realistic range of only about 70 to 90 miles. Its teardrop shape was dictated by aerodynamics rather than practicality, so it had no back seat and it sported a tapered back end that didn't leave much room for the trunk. It ended up being one of the biggest flops in GM's history, and most of them were destroyed after their leases expired. It would be many years before more practical EVs hit the market.

Today's EVs come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including pickup trucks. They offer longer driving range and far more usability than the diminutive EV-1, and pickups now represent one of the better use cases for electrification with capabilities and features unique to their category. For instance, battery-powered vehicles can deliver huge amounts of torque from their electric motors, something that's especially useful for pickups used in towing. Plus, bi-directional charging allows electric pickups to supply power at the job site, or to power the whole house during a blackout using their extra-large batteries.

In addition, the low center of gravity provided by the battery pack improves an EV pickup's ride and handling over gas and diesel pickups. Add the enormous frunk (front trunk) that results from not having an engine under the hood, and an EV pickup provides even more utility. Established manufacturers and start-ups caught on to the potential for EV pickups and there are now there are several models available. Here's a look at what's on the market today.

