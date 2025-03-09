Every Electric Pickup Truck Available In 2025, Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive
When General Motors released the EV-1 –- the first electric vehicle from a major manufacturer -– almost three decades ago, it was anything but practical and useful. A tiny two-seater, this EV had a realistic range of only about 70 to 90 miles. Its teardrop shape was dictated by aerodynamics rather than practicality, so it had no back seat and it sported a tapered back end that didn't leave much room for the trunk. It ended up being one of the biggest flops in GM's history, and most of them were destroyed after their leases expired. It would be many years before more practical EVs hit the market.
Today's EVs come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including pickup trucks. They offer longer driving range and far more usability than the diminutive EV-1, and pickups now represent one of the better use cases for electrification with capabilities and features unique to their category. For instance, battery-powered vehicles can deliver huge amounts of torque from their electric motors, something that's especially useful for pickups used in towing. Plus, bi-directional charging allows electric pickups to supply power at the job site, or to power the whole house during a blackout using their extra-large batteries.
In addition, the low center of gravity provided by the battery pack improves an EV pickup's ride and handling over gas and diesel pickups. Add the enormous frunk (front trunk) that results from not having an engine under the hood, and an EV pickup provides even more utility. Established manufacturers and start-ups caught on to the potential for EV pickups and there are now there are several models available. Here's a look at what's on the market today.
2025 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford's electric version of its best-selling F-150 is a relatively established player in the EV pickup game, having won MotorTrend's Truck of the Year award back in 2023. For 2025 it soldiers on with few changes while a new model is in the wings for next year. Prices start at about $47,780 for the 2025 Pro SuperCrew Cab version, which makes it the cheapest truck on our list. Buyers get a lot of power and utility for the money, although you should be aware that its technology is relatively old for an EV and a new, dedicated electric model is scheduled for next year.
For 2025, the F-150 Lightning comes equipped with a dual-motor drivetrain as standard issue. One motor drives each axle for standard all-wheel-drive. Combined, they produce 452 horsepower in the base edition and 580 horsepower in extended-range trim. The base battery is a 98 kWh hour unit, but it's anything but base when you stomp the accelerator, boosting this sizable truck from zero to 60 mph in only 4.2 seconds. The larger extended-range battery improves that to a whiplash-inducing 3.8 seconds. Range from the larger battery pack is rated at up to 320 miles.
Plus, the F-150 Lightning offers features we think every truck should have. For instance, owners can leave their vehicles plugged in when they pull into their driveways and then schedule charge times so they won't overlap with the busiest or most expensive times of day for electricity use. Add heated rear seats, 360-degree cameras, hands-free BlueCruise self-driving, and 10,000 pounds of towing capacity, and the Lightning makes an excellent buy.
2025 Chevy Silverado EV
Chevy designed the 2025 Silverado EV pickup with competitors in mind, seeking to offer more range than its rivals. Our comparison found the Silverado EV to have a longer range at 492 miles than any of its rivals, including the Rivian R1T and the extended-range Tesla Cybertruck. While 2025 prices weren't available from Chevy at press time, Car and Driver reports a base price of $58,995 for the aptly named entry-level Work Truck. This is a bit higher than the Lightning, but it's still an excellent buy considering its range, new battery tech, and available trim levels and features.
The expanded trim levels range from the Work Truck with basic interior amenities and smaller battery pack to the mid-level LT and the luxury-oriented RST. Every Silverado EV model is powered by GM's Ultium battery technology, which offers huge kWh capacities at lower prices thanks to using less cobalt. Ultium is essentially an EV platform, around which Chevy and its sister division GMC build dedicated electric pickups, rather than electrifying existing pickup platforms. Its modular nature allows Chevy to slot 14 modules in the base configuration and 20 to 24 modules in the Extended Range and Max Range models.
Ultium also delivers fast charging speeds, with Car and Driver charging up to 90 percent in under an hour at a rate of just under 200 kW. With a maxed-out battery pack, the Silverado EV produces an impressive 754 horsepower, and even the base Work Truck makes 510 horsepower. Dual motors drive all four wheels in every trim level, while rear-wheel steering is optional. Other features include an optional adaptive air suspension, a 4.1-second zero to 60 time, luxury touches like a glass roof, and 12,500 pounds of towing capacity.
2025 Rivian R1T
EV startup Rivian's first vehicle was the R1T pickup, and it still comes out near the top of many lists of EVs with its long range and faster charging than most competitors. Its base price starts at $73,050. This young manufacturer began building pickups in 2021 for the 2022 model year, and in our first drive of the 2022 Rivian R1T, we pronounced it "the next electric benchmark" and declared that it was "really good, period." The R1T quickly became highly recognizable on American roads with its retro-futuristic rounded lines and its vertical, oblong headlights connected by a long light bar that wraps around to the fenders.
For 2025, the R1T's tech has been updated to stay ahead of its competitors. It's now powered by a lithium-iron-phosphate battery driving two, three, or four electric motors. Dual-motor models produce up to 665 horsepower, 829 lb-ft of torque, and a zero to 60 time of 3.4 seconds. With the tri-motor setup, horsepower and torque are boosted to 850 and 1,103, respectively, and the zero to 60 time falls to 2.9 seconds. Throw sanity to the wind and get behind the wheel of the quad-motor R1T to experience 1,025 horsepower, 1,198 lb-ft of torque, and a time-warping 2.5 second zero to 60 time.
AWD is standard on all models to help channel that jaw-dropping power safely. It also boosts the R1T's off-road prowess, as does its standard air suspension. In fact, the R1T functions very well as a truck in all respects. Its 11,000-pound tow rating exceeds the F-150 Lightning and it can haul a 1,764-pound payload. DC fast charging boosts the battery from 10% to 80% charge in as little as half an hour.
2025 Cybertruck
If there were a red carpet show for EV pickup trucks, the crowd would be jostling each other for a glimpse of the Cybertruck. Love it or hate it, it's undeniably a celebrity among electric trucks and automobiles in general. Setting aside the flamboyant reputation of Tesla's founder, Elon Musk, and sensationalistic questions like whether the Cybertruck is really bulletproof, we're left with the question of where the wedge-shaped truck fits in the electric pickup truck market.
The base price of the lower-tier All-Wheel Drive model is $79,990. Determining this price on the Tesla website can be tricky because you have to uncheck the box that deducts the tax incentives and gas savings from the price. Failing to uncheck that box makes the price only $66,990, which seems like a typical bit of Tesla showmanship.
Regardless of the Cybertruck's slippery pricing, it offers good value for the money. A review on GreenCars says, "It offers a blend of standout design, functionality, and performance in a way that's hard to ignore." They note that despite its imposing appearance, it handles very well both on- and off-road. The Cybertruck's sound system and rapidly improving driver assist systems receive particular praise from GreenCars. While the base range is relatively low at 320 miles, it achieves this through a highly efficient motor and excellent aerodynamics. A new range-extended model with an additional battery pack should achieve at least 470 miles.
Charging is fast, too, with up to 135 miles of range available in only 15 minutes at any Tesla Supercharger. With an 11,000-pound towing capacity and a 240-volt outlet in the truck bed, the Cybertruck is a practical work truck, too. Plus, its tri-motor Cyberbeast model can leap from zero to 60 in less than three seconds. Futuristic, practical, and fun -– what's not to love?
2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali
GMC sells upscale trucks, and its Sierra EV Denali pickup truck is no exception. The Denali name is usually reserved for higher trim levels of GMC models, so the fact that the Sierra EV is only available in Denali trim means it delivers a premium driving experience that starts at $89,900.
For that price, the truck comes with a luxury interior trimmed in premium materials, GM's Super Cruise driver assistance suite, huge 24-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires, a panoramic glass roof, GMC's bed-extending MultiPro Midgate, an Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, and pretty much every technology GMC has to offer. Despite all its tech, its appearance is understated, with only the colossal wheels to give away its premium aspirations.
Like the Silverado EV, the Sierra EV Denali is based around the Ultium EV platform. The two trucks share similarities, but their exterior sheet metal is unique. This gives the two vehicles noticeably different profiles when viewed from the side. A crew cab with a short-bed configuration is the only body style the GMC offers. There are two battery packs available — the Extended Range pack delivers 645 horsepower, 785 lb-ft of torque, and 390 miles of range. The 205-kWh Max Range model boosts the numbers to 760 horsepower, 785 lb-ft of torque, and a very impressive 460 miles of range.
Additional premium items include optional four-wheel steering, GMC's CrabWalk feature, a 10,000-pound tow rating, a massive 16.8-inch center touch-screen, 10.2 kW of off-boarding power, and the optional V2H Enablement Kit, which lets the truck's battery power your home during an outage.
2025 GMC Hummer EV
The 2025 GMC Hummer EV brings back a name from General Motors' past. Hummer used to be a separate brand within GM's portfolio, selling vehicles like the massive H1 that was based on the legendary military Humvee -– a truck that was a case study in excess for a road-going, civilian vehicle. The very name Hummer H1 conjures an image of brash showiness. Now the Hummer name belongs to GMC and it's an electric vehicle, but in every other respect, this $96,550 truck lives up to its forebears in gaudiness and flash.
Indeed, MotorTrend calls the Hummer EV "a gargantuan electric supertruck" and "one of the most excessive battery-powered vehicles on the road." It also notes that it's very fun to drive, even though it weighs over 9,000 pounds. This is thanks to the choice of powertrains producing up to 635 horsepower in the dual-motor configuration or 1,000 horsepower in the tri-motor setup. The latter produces 1,200 lb-ft of torque, by the way, helping this colossus hit 60 mph from a dead stop in only three seconds flat.
The Hummer EV is built around the same Ultium platform as the GMC Sierra EV Denali and the Chevy Silverado EV. As such, its off-road credibility gets an added boost from its four-wheel steering and its associated CrabWalk feature. At low speeds, this technology steers all four tires in the same direction to allow the Hummer to move diagonally until it clears an obstacle. Back on-road, the Hummer EV tows up to 12,000 pounds and hauls up to 1,485 pounds, giving it authentic pickup truck utility despite its wild image.