Rivian's R1 Gen 2 Quad-Motor EVs Drive Like Supercars (And Spin On-Demand)

Gen 2 of the Rivian R1S and R1T debuted this year, and both now include a new Quad-Motor variant at the top of the model lineup. For the most part, the SUV and truck's respective designs remain unchanged, an usual decision from Rivian but a good one given the easily identifiable and popular styling. Instead, beneath the boxy and futuristic exteriors, the Gen 2s now feature major improvements to powertrain and technology that results in additional output and range simultaneously.

The Quad-Motor R1S and R1T then take all the Gen 2 enhancements and max out the potential for on-road performance and off-road capability. New motors and additional cooling allow for ratings of 1,025 horsepower and 1,148 lb-ft of torque, while a new RAD Tuner program takes advantage of nearly every possible driving parameter. Plus, a fun new "Kick Turn" mode spins the Rivians in place like a top, and even allows for clever, easily executed drifts.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Both the SUV and truck wind up as impressive packages with equally daunting prices, at $121,990 and $115,990 respectively (and final range numbers still to be settled, though figure on around 374 miles on the EPA's test cycle). But I recently attended Rivian's media launch program around Lake Tahoe hoping to learn whether the Gen 2 Quads can rectify some of my least favorite attributes of previous models.