The Lucid Air Prompts A Lot Of Questions: This Was My Answer

For a few years, the Tesla Model S was just about the only option if you wanted a big, electric luxury sedan. Mercedes and BMW soon joined in with cars that bore a striking resemblance to each brand's respective gas-powered cars. Then, came Lucid. It tried to beat Tesla at its own game, and then diverted into sort of its own thing, with the lineup expanding with the Gravity. When the Lucid Air first appeared on the scene, it was pitted against the Model S in several dozen videos online (and won in a fair amount of them when it came to quickness and range).

Among car aficionados, Lucid is well known as being the anti-Tesla. It's not as flashy, the CEO remains out of the headlines, and the brand isn't cloyingly tongue-in-cheek like Tesla. It's also, you know, firmly committed to remaining a car company than whatever upsetting futuristic nonsense Elon Musk is trying to morph Tesla into.

But to everyone else, it's a bit of an unknown name. To the outside world, Lucid Motors is an EV company with its corporate headquarters based in Arizona, where a lot of its EVs are made. Financially, Lucid Motors is partly owned by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, which, according to Lucid's financial filings "own a significant equity interest in us and have significant influence over us." Do with that information what you will.