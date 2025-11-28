Lucid's 2026 Gravity Is A Sports Car Pretending To Be A Family SUV

Second acts are tricky, not least when you're an automotive startup trying to carve out an expensive niche with a drivetrain U.S. regulators keep trying to torpedo. You could make a solid argument, then, that the new 2026 Gravity is the car Lucid ought to have led with. After all, lovely as the original Air may be, the market for SUVs well outweighs that of sedans, at least in North America.

Lucid may not be ecstatic for me to say it, but to my eyes — and when at its lowest suspension height setting — the Gravity looks a lot like a chunky wagon. Now, for me, that's an excellent thing: I've long bemoaned Volvo's reluctance to build an all-electric wagon. All the same, I concede that attitudes toward that body style haven't exactly been conducive to strong sales in the U.S.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Officially, the Gravity is an SUV (calling it a minivan would be nearly as offensive as the wagon reference, I suspect), and it generally looks fantastic. Elements of the Air sedan — like the hood-spanning light bar and vertical DRLs — carry over neatly and cohesively, and the two-tone finish is sleek and visually interesting. The vast rear spoiler is presumably intricately involved in the EV's aerodynamics and thus its lengthy range, though it does cut into rear visibility.