The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq Wins Because Nobody Else Showed Up (Yet)

Cadillac's electric offerings are as varied as they are confusing. Starting at the smallest, there's the Optiq, then, the slightly larger Lyriq, the larger still Vistiq, and lastly the gargantuan Escalade IQ. The boutique custom-built Celestiq sedan is also a Cadillac EV, but if you are looking for reviews online before you buy a $300,000+ EV sedan, then you are likely an outlier who operates under a different set of rules and expectations.

After getting a taste for Cadillac EVs earlier in the year with the Optiq, it only made sense to try other Caddys with the newest Vistiq. Unlike the Optiq and Lyriq which relate to the Chevy Equinox EV and Chevy Blazer EV respectively, the three-row Vistiq doesn't have any siblings in the General Motors family. It's kind of its own thing, but size-wise you could relate it to the Chevy Traverse or GMC Acadia if you're looking for a scale comparison.

Categorization aside, I was intrigued when a 2026 Cadillac Vistiq Sport silently rolled into my neighborhood. It was actually the first one I had ever seen in person, I suspect because my review was fairly close to the launch date of the car along with the fact that the Vistiq starts at a very Cadillac-like $79,090. In my neighborhood of CR-Vs, Camrys, Jettas, and Foresters, it stood out like a bright blue thumb.