Hyundai Hid Something Deeply Sensible Inside The Ioniq 9's Wild Design
A few years ago, Hyundai introduced a concept for its burgeoning Ioniq lineup to complement the retro-futuristic Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6: the Hyundai Seven Concept. A crossover EV concept designed to seat seven people in a cozy living space on wheels, it boasted lounge-style seating in the back, a mini-fridge, and a shoe-care compartment to whisk away the funk.
Once the Korean automaker set to work on making this concept a reality, it changed the name to Ioniq 7 before — perhaps to line up better with its siblings in the Kia EV9 and Genesis GV90 — adopting its final name: the Ioniq 9. A few changes to the rear styling and the interior aside, the newest member of the Ioniq family looks much like its concept forebear did when it debuted in the early 2020s.
Here in the final months of 2025 and the start of the middle of this turbulent decade, Hyundai sent down to my home a 2026 Ioniq 9 Calligraphy to experience the reality after the show car. Could this rolling premium hotel lounge offer a respite from the chaos outside? There was only one way to find out: by checking-in to this Hyundai Hotel property.
Premium experiences come with premium prices
Hyundai pulled out all the stops for its first-ever three-row electric midsize crossover, offering up six different trim levels for the 2026 Ioniq 9. Here's what you can expect at the dealership prior to the $1,600 destination fee:
- S: $58,955
- SE: $62,765
- SEL: $66,320
- Limited: $71,250
- Calligraphy: $74,990, $77,540 as-tested (price includes destination fee)
- Calligraphy Design: $76,490
There aren't too many competitors for the 2026 Ioniq 9 to go up against in this field, but there are a few comparable choices out there. Off-roaders living the luxury life may pass on this Hyundai for the Jeep Wagoneer S (base MSRP: $65,200), though only two trims are available for Jeep's own first-ever EV to hit the market. The Kia EV9's starting MSRP of $54,900 is some $4,000 cheaper than the Hyundai, though the EV9 offers a more boxy, rugged vibe (and one less trim level) compared to its more elegant sibling.
Finally, the $76,900 Rivian R1S hits the ground running where the Ioniq 9 stops as far as pricing goes, delivering a classic SUV shape, vibe, and capability with up to 410 miles of range in its dual-motor, largest-battery configuration (the R1S also offers tri- and quad-motor configurations for more power).
Get pixelated, but don't get it twisted
Though much has been said about the Ioniq line's retro pixels scattered throughout each model (especially the head and taillight treatments), the Ioniq 9 stands out quite a bit as far styling goes for Hyundai's EV sub-brand. Back in 2023, I said that the 2023 Ioniq 5 reminded me of a 1980s hatchback (like the Volkswagen Golf or the Dodge Omni). The Ioniq 6, meanwhile, recalls 1980s bustlebacks such as the Lincoln Continental or the Cadillac Seville.
The Ioniq 9 has no such retro styling to draw upon (except, perhaps, the Visitor Skyfighter from the original "V" TV films and mini-series). It is a product of its time: the mid-2020s, where most crossovers have adopted a tougher, boxier style to manage a tougher, angrier world (think Honda Passport and CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and the Nissan Armada and Kicks). Perhaps not everything should draw upon decades gone by, though; that was more of a late 1990s through early 2010s kinda thing, anyway. For the 2026 Ioniq 9, contemporary is the right trend to adopt.
One other thing the Ioniq 9 should've adopted, though, is more color. The most color choices available on this machine can be found on the SEL (six) and Limited (seven) trims, including Cosmic Blue Pearl, Ionosphere Green Pearl, and Ultimate Red. By the time you reach the peak with the Calligraphy Design, there are only two colors available, both exclusive to that trim: Gravity Gold Matte and Sage Silver Matte. For nearly $80,000, there should be more color options on the table, like a purple or an orange. It would be wonderful to see what sorts of personalities would come out of the Ioniq 9 with such shades.
The most powerful premium hotel lounge... in the world
The base S trim packs 215 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, all of which goes out to the back wheels through the single-speed reduction gear transmission; it's the only trim to offer rear-wheel drive. Move up to either the SE or SEL, and it's dual-motor, all-wheel drive all the way, with 303 electric ponies and 446 lb-ft of torque. The most power is, of course, reserved for the Limited through Calligraphy Design. There, Hyundai's AWD Performance configuration gently knocks you and yours back with 422 whirring stallions putting down a combined 516 lb-ft of boat-trailering torque.
As for how that power reaches the pavement, a full set of 19-, 20- or 21-inch alloy wheels housed in PHEV/EV-specific rubber (like the Hankook iON evo AS tires on my example) do the job. Those specialist tires, by the way, are designed for quiet drives with little rolling resistance, greater durability to compensate for the heavy battery packs EVs use, and deliver plenty of grip for both handling the instantaneous torque and regenerative braking such vehicles require.
A set of 14.2-inch front and 13.6-inch rear vented discs take over when the regenerative braking reaches its limit, while front MacPherson struts and a rear independent multi-link suspension allow this midsize EV crossover glide up and down the winding roads.
Widescreen digital dreams of the electric lifestyle
The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 has the signature interior design language all Ioniq models (and, increasingly, all Hyundai models) possess, beginning with a pair of 12.3-inch screens housed in a single curved pane. The center 12.3-inch unit is a touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support across all trim levels, AM/FM/HD/satellite radio, Hyundai Bluelink+, and onboard navigation.
The other screen delivers important info to the driver, including remaining range and current drive mode, while upper trims throw in a surround-view camera system and a head-up display. Of course, there is that Ioniq transmission stalk to contend with, not helped by the steering wheel which can block visibility of whether you're in Park, Drive, or Reverse at times.
As far as driving and safety tech, Hyundai SmartSense's available surround-view camera system contributes to the blind-spot view monitor (taking the place of either one of the info circles on the driver display). There's also adaptive cruise control, safe exit assist (so you and yours don't get squished by a big truck), driver attention warning, and rear cross-traffic avoidance for, well, avoiding traffic while backing out of a parking space.
You don't need a reservation to visit this hotel lounge
Though far, far away from the concept interior of its original incarnation, the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 still presents premium hotel lounge vibes for up to seven occupants. The S through SEL trims come equipped with a second-row bench for the family, while the Limited through Calligraphy Design trims opt for some intimacy with a pair of second-row captain's chairs (with Lay-Z-Boy-esque reclining) instead.
Second-row sunshades add privacy while an available panoramic sunroof brings in the stars; there's dual-zone climate control for front and rear occupants plus heated front seats and available ventilated front and heated second-row seats.
Second-row occupants enjoy 42.8 inches of legroom, while the third row (as is the case with most three-row midsize crossovers) and its 32 inches of space is more suited for children and pets. Available mood lighting and synthetic leather complete the lounge vibes.
As far as cargo capacity goes, though, this Hyundai is quite flexible. With all seat backs up, 22 cubic feet is enough for a good-sized grocery run. Drop down the 50/50-split third row, and that space more than doubles to 47 cubic feet. Finally, with all rows down, 87 cubic feet is yours to stuff as you see fit.
And if that's still not enough, the S can tow up to 3,500 pounds on its single motor driving the rear wheels, while the rest of the 2026 Ioniq 9 lineup pulls up to 5,000 pounds with their dual-motor all-wheel drive configurations.
Adapting to the times
The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 is among the first non-Tesla EVs to have the a NACS charging port as standard, allowing owners to charge at any of the 20,000 Tesla Supercharger stations across the United States and Canada. That's assuming the Supercharger acknowledges the existence of a non-Tesla EV to start (the array near my home hasn't gotten the memo so far), at which point it take about 40 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% (in case you were in a hurry).
Hyundai includes a CCS-to-NACS adapter, though, charging from 10% to 80% in around 24 minutes on a 350kW DC fast charger. My local EVgo chargers don't pack that much of a punch, coming in at around 50kW, so it took about 90 minutes to go from 45% to 100% before sending it back home.
As for how far a full charge will take you, it goes back to what trim of the 2026 Ioniq 9 you choose. The rear-drive-only base S offers the most range at 335 miles (single motors help), while the SE and SEL dual-motor variants make do with 320 miles of range, and the powerful Limited, Calligraphy and Calligraphy Design will pull in soonest for a charge after 311 miles.
My Calligraphy's EPA-estimated combined MPGe is 85 (91 city/79 highway) or 40 kWh per 100 miles traveled. I managed about 2.7 miles per kWh over 163 miles of (mostly in-town) driving, which comes to around 37 kWh per 100 miles traveled, or 91 MPGe. Not too shabby indeed.
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 verdict
After a week with this premium lounge on wheels, I can say the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 is a pretty solid first-time experience in the premium midsize EV crossover market for the automaker. My only complaints (aside from the usual ones about having to charge elsewhere because my own home isn't equipped for plug-ins of the automotive kind) are, again, the transmission stalk Hyundai insists on placing not only in the Ioniq line, but nearly all of their hybrid and non-hybrid offerings as part of bringing the Ioniq experience to its customer base, and the reduced color options among the top-tier (and pricey) Calligraphy trims. Where's my Ultimate Red? Give me a purple, too, or an orange or fun shade of blue!
My favorite part of driving the newest member of the Ioniq family, though, was when I turned down the volume on the stereo one early morning just to hear everything outside. There really is nothing like an EV, especially one set up like the Ioniq 9, where all I could hear was the wind and low white noise from the tires traversing upon the streets of my town. The quiet felt like real luxury, indeed. And if a quiet respite with hotel lounge-aspirations is what you seek, then the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 should be up for your consideration.