Hyundai Hid Something Deeply Sensible Inside The Ioniq 9's Wild Design

A few years ago, Hyundai introduced a concept for its burgeoning Ioniq lineup to complement the retro-futuristic Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6: the Hyundai Seven Concept. A crossover EV concept designed to seat seven people in a cozy living space on wheels, it boasted lounge-style seating in the back, a mini-fridge, and a shoe-care compartment to whisk away the funk.

Once the Korean automaker set to work on making this concept a reality, it changed the name to Ioniq 7 before — perhaps to line up better with its siblings in the Kia EV9 and Genesis GV90 — adopting its final name: the Ioniq 9. A few changes to the rear styling and the interior aside, the newest member of the Ioniq family looks much like its concept forebear did when it debuted in the early 2020s.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Here in the final months of 2025 and the start of the middle of this turbulent decade, Hyundai sent down to my home a 2026 Ioniq 9 Calligraphy to experience the reality after the show car. Could this rolling premium hotel lounge offer a respite from the chaos outside? There was only one way to find out: by checking-in to this Hyundai Hotel property.