This Is The Diesel Engine Truck That Gets The Best MPG In 2025

Diesel powertrains have historically been associated with two things: big towing power and increases in fuel economy compared to their gasoline-powered counterparts. Diesel engines usually provide big torque numbers at low revs, so towing and fuel economy both benefit — results that are particularly helpful in purpose-built vehicles like pickup trucks that tow regularly and need all the fuel economy help they can get. Smaller turbocharged gasoline engines are becoming much more popular these days, and they're available under the hoods of trucks in virtually every class, but there are still some diesel powertrains holding on.

One engine in particular, the diesel engine that powers General Motors' workhorse pickup trucks, offers some pretty impressive fuel economy ratings. The engine in question is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder diesel available under the hood of the Silverado 1500 and plush pickup siblings like the Sierra 1500 we recently tested. According to the EPA, the diesel-powered Silverado and Sierra can return fuel economy numbers of 26 mpg combined (23 city/29 highway), which is better than every gasoline-powered full-size pickup truck the EPA has rated for 2025.

The only truck that beats the diesel Silverado and Sierra twins is the compact Ford Maverick and its fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain. Even the midsize Toyota Tacoma with its hybrid powertrain can only muster 23 mpg combined in its most economical configuration.