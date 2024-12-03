2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Review: What You Sacrifice For Luxury

While it may seem like the era of the EV is fully upon us, there's still plenty of internal combustion power to be had. There are four different options for power in the GMC Sierra 1500. The first engine is called the TurboMax – a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder that puts out 310 horsepower. Next up on the ladder is GM's ubiquitous 5.3-liter V8 which makes 355 hp. Then, there's the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel with 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque. Finally, there's the 6.2-liter V8 which puts out 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Our Denali Ultimate test truck was equipped with the 6.2-liter V8 paired with four-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Bury the throttle and you're easily up to highway speeds, with merging and passing taking no time at all. The 10-speed automatic shifts quickly both up and down in gears; on uphill grades, its calibrated well, and isn't left searching around for the right gear.

There is quite a bit of rumble and shake from the big V8 though, which slightly upsets the luxury experience. Most of this disturbance happens at idle, however, and it goes away once the truck settles in at speed. It's hard to call this a drawback since some owners will enjoy the rumble of the eight cylinders they paid extra for, but it's worth noting on a truck with such a luxurious demeanor.

