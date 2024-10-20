3 Cool Features Of The RAM 1500's Multifunction Tailgate

Dodge produced its first truck in 1918, advertising it as "Dodge Brothers' Business Car." Dodge came under the Chrysler umbrella a decade later, and the first RAM truck appeared in 1981. The RAM and Dodge brands were separated in 2010, and Chrysler's parent company Stellantis sold almost 445,000 RAM trucks in the United States last year. That made the RAM the third best-selling vehicle of any kind, behind the Chevy Silverado and Ford F series. In a more than century of production, Dodge and RAM trucks have evolved along with automotive technology.

Advertisement

The 2025 RAM 1500 has everything a modern truck should, including a high-output 3.0-liter Hurricane engine that makes over 500 horsepower and provides the ability to tow more than 9,000 pounds. For a little over five years Ram 1500 buyers have also been able to get a multi-function tailgate that has some unique features to make your truck even more useful as a cargo hauler, grocery getter, or family vehicle. Ram updated the tailgate last year, adding some new tricks to an already useful option.