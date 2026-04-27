The 5 Top-Selling EVs In 2026

There are plenty of reasons to purchase an electric vehicle in 2026: gas is selling at an average of more than $4 per gallon at time of writing, some automakers are slashing prices on their electric lineup, the charging infrastructure network continues to grow, and tech continues to improve, with driving ranges getting better and better. Or course, the headlining news lately was the end of the federal tax credit that saved some buyers thousands on the purchase of an EV. Industry experts were concerned prices would spike and sales would drop, but it turns out they were only half right. According to cars.com, sales have indeed dropped, but prices have dropped as well, at least here in the U.S.

Sales of new EVs fell almost 30% in 2025 in America, even as sales increased worldwide. The tax credit expired in fall 2025, so Q4 saw a severe sales decline. While sales in Q1 2026 didn't rebound, they also didn't drop any further. Still, sales in the first quarter were down about 27% over that same quarter last year, and there are more electric and hybrid vehicles on the market now than ever before. Which are selling well, and has anyone managed to steal Tesla's crown?