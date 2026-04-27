The 5 Top-Selling EVs In 2026
There are plenty of reasons to purchase an electric vehicle in 2026: gas is selling at an average of more than $4 per gallon at time of writing, some automakers are slashing prices on their electric lineup, the charging infrastructure network continues to grow, and tech continues to improve, with driving ranges getting better and better. Or course, the headlining news lately was the end of the federal tax credit that saved some buyers thousands on the purchase of an EV. Industry experts were concerned prices would spike and sales would drop, but it turns out they were only half right. According to cars.com, sales have indeed dropped, but prices have dropped as well, at least here in the U.S.
Sales of new EVs fell almost 30% in 2025 in America, even as sales increased worldwide. The tax credit expired in fall 2025, so Q4 saw a severe sales decline. While sales in Q1 2026 didn't rebound, they also didn't drop any further. Still, sales in the first quarter were down about 27% over that same quarter last year, and there are more electric and hybrid vehicles on the market now than ever before. Which are selling well, and has anyone managed to steal Tesla's crown?
Chevrolet Equinox EV
Chevrolet introduced the Equinox in 2005 as a crossover SUV, but the electric version didn't join the lineup until 2024. During the first quarter of 2026, Chevy sold 9,589 Equinox EV units, according to Cox Automotive. With an MSRP of $34,995, the 2026 Equinox EV is competitively priced and offers a driving range of an estimated 319 miles with front-wheel drive. It's available in both single- and dual-motor options, with 220 horsepower and 300 horsepower, respectively.
It also offers a huge 17.7" touchscreen and more than 20 standard safety and driver assistance features, including an LED reflective windshield collision alert, rear park assist, traffic sign recognition, blind zone steering assist and more. If you're a frequent user of Apple CarPlay, you may want to look at other options, however, as Chevy no longer offers this option.
The Equinox EV is available in typical colors, including gray and white, but it's also sold in an attractive metallic blue and bright red. It's also available with optional white accents. Despite a 7% sales drop, it continues to sell well in 2026, though it did fall from third place to fifth.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
With a starting price of $35,000, perhaps it's not surprising that Hyundai sold 9,790 Ioniq 5 models in the first quarter of 2026. After the federal tax credit expired, the automaker also decreased prices across the entire Ioniq 5 lineup by up to $9,800, which likely helped boost sales by 14%.
Not to be confused with its more powerful cousin, the Ioniq 5 N, the Ioniq 5 debuted for the 2022 model year. The Standard Range base model has a driving range of approximately 245 miles, while the slightly more expensive SE model can go 318 miles on a single charge. You'll see the best range on rear-wheel drive models, but this EV is available with all-wheel drive as well. The Standard Range model has a single motor putting out 168 horsepower, while all other trims are either single motor with 225 horsepower or dual motor with 320 horsepower.
The standard model offers a sedate ride that won't excite but makes a decent daily driver. If you opt for speed, you'll give up some range, so the right model really depends on your needs and wants. It charges quickly, however, and the infotainment system with standard 12.3-inch touch screen is intuitive to use. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all models. Safety features include blind-spot collision warning, parking distance warning, forward collision-avoidance assist, intelligent speed limit assist, highway driving assist, and a rear occupant alert.
Toyota bZ
The Toyota bZ may not have the same name recognition as others on this list, but it's quickly transitioned from a niche model to a bestseller. Sales increased 79% over the first quarter in 2025, with Toyota selling just over 10,000 models at the beginning of this year. With a low starting price of $34,900 and a driving range of 314 miles, it's not hard to see why this EV is selling well.
The bZ, originally called the bZ4X when it launched in 2023, also has a built-in NACS port, a necessity for charging at Tesla Superchargers and significantly boosting accessibility for public charging for drivers. It's available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models. Toyota overhauled the vehicle in 2026 with more than just a new name, revamping the interior and giving it a larger battery for more range. U.S. News & World Report called it "deceptively spacious," and both rows of seats fit most adults comfortably.
Buyers have only two models to choose from, the XLE and the Limited, but the base model has better range. Inside, the top-tier trim offers a few additional perks such as ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, and full synthetic leather upholstery, along with a surround-view camera system, hands-free parking, and a digital rearview mirror. Standard features on both models include a 14-inch touch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two wireless device charging pads, front and rear parking sensors, pedestrian detection, forward automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.
Tesla Model 3
As expected, Tesla sweeps the top spots in the latest bestselling EV rankings. The Tesla Model 3 far outsold the bZ with an estimated 31,672 units sold — that's more than three times the number of Toyotas sold. Those numbers are even more impressive considering that it's also more expensive than the bZ, Ioniq 5, and Equinox EV, with a starting price of $36,990. That being said, the Model 3 is currently Tesla's least expensive vehicle on offer, and the rear-wheel drive model has an estimated driving range of 321 miles.
The Model 3 is available in four editions, including two rear-wheel drive models and two all-wheel drive models. The top-tier Performance edition sells for almost $55,000 and has a zero to sixty mph time of only 2.9 seconds. Impressive, but the entry-level model will get you to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds and offers a better range.
The Model 3 has a minimalist interior, and all models have the same 15.4-inch touchscreen. All but the basic trim also have an 8-inch touchscreen in the second row. Your purchase will include a 30-day free trial of Tesla's full self-driving mode, which is then available on a subscription basis for $99 per month. Car and Driver gave the Model 3 good marks for its quiet cabin and low starting price, but found that it relies too much on touchscreen functions rather than physical buttons or knobs, and of course the vehicle does not support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
Tesla Model Y
The top-selling EV in the first quarter of 2026 blew all other competition out of the water, including its cousin, the Model 3. Tesla sold an estimated 78,591 units of the Model Y, which is classified by the automaker as a midsize SUV. It's also the most expensive vehicle on this list, with a starting price of $39,990. The Model Y has an estimated range of 321 miles and offers 74 cubic feet of cargo space, which is much more than the Model 3 and more than any other EV in the top five.
Sales for the Model Y actually increased even as overall EV sales decreased, and according to Cox Automotive, one out of every three EVs sold in Q1 was a Tesla Model Y. Much like the Model 3, the Y has a modern, sparse interior that is anchored by a 15.4-inch center touchscreen. It's offered in a rear-wheel drive and an all-wheel drive model. Both versions offer impressive charging capabilities and can add more than 150 miles in only 15 minutes of charging.
Self-driving is available, and the Model Y has other cool tech, including Sentry Mode that monitors your vehicle's surroundings when it's parked. It does not have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, but a navigation system is included that will help you find Tesla Supercharger stations. The infotainment system also has an internet browser, video streaming, and arcade games. Some critics don't like how much is controlled by the touchscreen, however, and the Model Y lacks physical controls for basic functions like climate controls and windshield wipers.