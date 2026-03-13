Chevy's 2026 Equinox EV Trades Big Thrills For Small Bills

Out of the Big Three (Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors), it seems that only GM is still putting effort into carrying the electric vehicles torch. Ford is in the process of converting its Lightning truck to a range-extended hybrid, leaving only the Mach-E for the Big Blue Oval, and Stellantis is struggling to stay afloat after sunsetting its plug-in hybrids and offering a small handful of EVs like the Dodge Charger Daytona and Fiat 500e.

Meanwhile, Chevy, Cadillac, and GMC are churning out EVs. One such model, and a hotly anticipated one at that, is the Chevy Equinox EV, the battery powered counterpart of the perennially popular crossover.

As my least stereotypical "car guy" opinion, I like crossover SUVs, and after a stint selling Chevys at a dealership I have a slight fondness for the Equinox and its attempt at generally no nonsense transportation. The idea of the 2026 Equinox EV is taking that no nonsense approach even further by removing the internal combustion from the equation entirely, and providing a passage into the world of battery-electric at a price that's easier to stomach. Let's see if it delivers on that idea.