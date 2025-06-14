The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV Looks The Part, But It's No Star

The Chevy Equinox has been popular for the last 20 years, and there's a fairly good chance it will continue to be popular for a number of years into the future, if Chevy keeps the formula up. That aforementioned formula is rather simple, yet sometimes very difficult to execute: make an affordable crossover SUV so broadly inoffensive that a wide range of people like and want to buy one. So far, the Equinox has been valiantly fighting world-changingly excellent cars like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, and the 2025 iteration is a continuation of that fight.

Not all that long ago, I reviewed the sorta-sportified 2025 Chevy Equinox RS. It did exactly what every other Equinox I've driven does (and since I once worked at a Chevy dealership, I've driven a lot of Equinoxes), and that was get you from point A to point B affordably and comfortably. The 2025 Chevy Equinox ACTIV that showed up in my driveway a few weeks ago is attempting to do the same thing, albeit with a more rugged flair.