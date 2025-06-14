The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV Looks The Part, But It's No Star
The Chevy Equinox has been popular for the last 20 years, and there's a fairly good chance it will continue to be popular for a number of years into the future, if Chevy keeps the formula up. That aforementioned formula is rather simple, yet sometimes very difficult to execute: make an affordable crossover SUV so broadly inoffensive that a wide range of people like and want to buy one. So far, the Equinox has been valiantly fighting world-changingly excellent cars like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, and the 2025 iteration is a continuation of that fight.
Not all that long ago, I reviewed the sorta-sportified 2025 Chevy Equinox RS. It did exactly what every other Equinox I've driven does (and since I once worked at a Chevy dealership, I've driven a lot of Equinoxes), and that was get you from point A to point B affordably and comfortably. The 2025 Chevy Equinox ACTIV that showed up in my driveway a few weeks ago is attempting to do the same thing, albeit with a more rugged flair.
Same, but different
Mechanically, the ACTIV isn't any different than the entire Equinox lineup (aside from front-wheel drive models, which get a CVT). As such, it's powered by 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 175 horsepower. It sends that power to all four wheels via an eight speed automatic transmission. Numbers-wise, it's not all that exciting, but if you want pulse-pounding excitement in a Chevy, get yourself a Corvette or hop around the woods in a 1995 Chevy K1500 4x4.
That's not to say the Equinox ACTIV isn't capable of having fun. In juxtaposition to the sporty-adjacent Equinox RS, the ACTIV takes a back road. It has beefier knobby tires (in this instance General Grabbers), more aggressive cladding, and a pretty snazzy white roof. This particular Equinox was finished in a color called "Cacti Green" which I liked quite a lot.
As someone who has a fondness for cars like the Nissan Z-Car, big dumb SUVs like Cadillac Escalade, and blisteringly fast GT sedans like the BMW M5, I really enjoy how the newest Equinox looks, especially in the ACTIV trim. It's just a flat-out good looking car. Chevy has stepped up the styling in the past few years, and I think that effort should be recognized.
A crunchy crossover
I don't live in Utah where I can rock crawl, nor do I live near any off-road parks for which to test the ACTIV's off-road chops. My parents, however, live on an unpaved road and have access to a fair amount of land. I'm pleased to report that the off-roadified Equinox tackled unpaved gravel roads with aplomb without the usual bone-shattering that occurs in most other cars. I flipped the drive mode into "Off-Road," the traction control system did its mechanical wizardry, and I was on my way without much worry.
Additionally, it rained most of the week that I had the car and, as one would hope out of an all-wheel drive SUV, it scoffed at the inclement weather. It's no Ford Bronco with a lift kit and a grudge, but it's certainly confident when you decide to leave pavement.
Chevy's stylists really tried to make the Equinox ACTIV as "crunchy" as possible. The interior was a pleasant tan color called "Maple Sugar" and were upholstered in faux-suede. The cabin seemed a little more welcoming than the more sinister and blacked-out Equinox RS, but that's just a matter of personal taste.
Falling short of great
To be clear, the Equinox ACTIV is not a perfect car by any stretch. The big off-road tires were rather noisy when I was on the highway, and although Chevy says the fuel economy is the same as the RS, at 26 miles per gallon, the tires aren't doing you any favors in that department. I found 23 miles a gallon to be more accurate when not on the highway. As I've said before, the real handicap the Equinox has compared to cars like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 is the total lack of a hybrid drivetrain. I know its likely a cost-conscious decision, but a hybrid Equinox would likely eliminate most of the efficiency limitations with the vehicle.
The inside, while a nice place to sit, was a little goofy when it came to ergonomics. The gear selector stalk isn't particularly intuitive and it's not always immediately clear what gear you're in when you fire up the car and wiggle and/or waggle the stalk to and fro. There's a lack of a positive indent when you move the stalk. It's not unsafe or particularly dangerous. It's just annoying. Sticking to the annoyance front, the lack of physical buttons for the headlight controls is also a mark against the Equinox's otherwise pretty clean record.
Getting ACTIV with the price
As for price, the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV starts at exactly the same $35,000 price as the RS; it's a notable premium over the Equinox LT's $30,600 for some cool paint options, a two-tone roof, and mean looking off-road tires, to be sure. This specific Equinox was fitted with a conservative selection of options. Namely, it had the $1,085 Safety and Technology package, which includes 360-degree vision, front fog-lights, and rear pedestrian alert. The $900 Convenience Package II gives you an 8-way power front passenger seat, heated rear seats, and ventilated front seats. Lastly, the $1,395 destination charge brings the total to $38,380.
Almost $40,000 for an SUV is not a small amount of cash. Let me be totally clear about that. Yet it's right in line with other soft-road SUVs like the Toyota RAV4 Woodland Edition, which has a base MSRP of $35,520 (you also get a hybrid drivetrain). The Subaru Forester Wilderness also is within striking distance at $36,285. Comparatively, the Equinox ACTIV isn't that egregious.
2025 Chevy Equinox ACTIV Verdict
However, since every dollar counts when buying a car, there are a number of better options out there if you want a rugged-looking family crossover that doesn't look like it's going to war. The RAV4 Hybrid will give you better fuel economy and it has more horsepower. Similarly, the Forester (also available as a hybrid) gives you more features like a skid plate and a dedicated hill descent control system.
The 2025 Chevy Equinox ACTIV is a good crossover that looks fantastic. If you absolutely have to shop within the GM stable of products, it's one of the better choices you can make. However, if you look outside the brand, the Cacti Green paint might be the only benefit. It offers too little in the face of the competition and that's kind of a shame. A more mechanically high-tech and competitive Equinox would negate a lot of issues I had with the car. It's a classic case of "good" falling short of "great."