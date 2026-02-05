Tesla's New Model Y Is More Affordable, But It's Still Far From Cheap

Unlike traditional automakers, who are much more deliberate and forthcoming about making changes to their product lineups, Tesla is well known for making quick adjustments and additions to its vehicles. It could involve adding a new version of an existing model, discontinuing trim levels, or adjusting prices — including sometimes slashing prices to quickly move inventory. Its latest move is the addition of a new, more affordable trim level of its best-selling Model Y electric crossover.

This latest Model Y variant is positioned at the more affordable end of the price range, slotting in above the Model Y RWD Standard. The main difference is the addition of a second motor, giving it AWD capability and a major jump in performance over the RWD model.

Tesla's new Standard AWD model becomes the fifth member of the current Model Y lineup and could be an enticing option for those who want the power and traction of a dual-motor Y without the expense of the crossover's Premium versions. It will be up to buyers to decide on the value proposition of the new $41,990 (plus $1,390 destination fee) Model Y Standard AWD when compared to the rest of the Model Y lineup and EV competitors from other brands.