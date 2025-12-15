Tesla Slashes Model Y Prices In Last-Ditch 2025 Sales Attempt

Tesla is one of the most innovative automakers on the market today. However, thanks to models like the Cybertruck, which isn't the best off-road vehicle, they're also one of the most criticized. But while some critics will never be happy with Tesla, the company is pulling out all the stops with its Model Y Standard, currently listed at a starting price of $39,990 (plus a $1,390 destination fee). This rear-wheel drive mid-size SUV had a previous price of around $44,990. Tesla's also offering 0 percent APR for up to 72 months.

Plus, buyers may get free upgrades on select Model Ys, including premium paint, a tow hitch, and upgraded wheels. Drivers looking to lease the Model Y can do so with no down payment, and anyone wanting to take advantage of Tesla's discounted pricing only has until December 26, 2025, to do so. That's when the promotional rate ends. Also, delivery for the vehicle must be completed by December 31, 2025. However, Tesla does specify in the fine print that pricing is subject to change, which means current numbers could go down even further.

Buyers trading in a vehicle also get 2,000 miles of free Supercharging, which isn't quite the same as using a third-party ChargePoint. But this perk isn't specific to the Model Y promotion, as it actually applies with a trade-in toward the purchase of any Tesla vehicle. For more information on this program or the Model Y Standard promotional offer, visit Tesla's website.